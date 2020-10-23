Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Microbiology Market by Application (Food, Pharma, Manufacturing, Chemical, Environment), Disease (Respiratory, STD, UTI), Product (Instrument, Analyzer, Reagent), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical microbiology market size is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Factors such as the technological advancements in the market are propelling the growth of the clinical microbiology market. Additionally, rising inclination epidemics like COVID-19 and investments from private and public sectors affect the growth of the clinical microbiology market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in some countries are hampering the growth of this market.

The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the clinical microbiology market. Demand from the main end-users has declined as key regions, and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns. This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.

The reagent segment to witness the highest growth rate in the clinical microbiology market, by product, during the forecast period.

The reagent segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the high prevalence of infectious diseases across major markets (resulting in a growing number of clinical diagnostic procedures), the increasing trend of reagent rental agreements along with instrument sales, and a rising number of life science researches in the field of specific reagents for targeted infectious disease diagnosis and treatment, especially across emerging countries.

The respiratory diseases accounted for the largest share of the clinical microbiology market, by diseases, in 2019.

The respiratory diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical microbiology market in 2019. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the large patient population suffering from respiratory diseases, rising prevalence of target respiratory diseases (such as TB, asthma, COPD, and bronchitis) across developing countries, and growth in the number of epidemic outbreaks of respiratory infections.

The hospitals & diagnostics centers segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical microbiology, by end-users, in 2019.

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high incidence of target diseases (such as tuberculosis, HIV-AIDS, malaria, and epidemic diseases), availability of technologically advanced products (such as molecular diagnostic products and PCR and NGS-based instruments) for infectious disease diagnosis, growing awareness among doctors and clinicians regarding the advantages offered by molecular diagnostic products for fast and effective disease diagnosis, and ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries.

The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The clinical microbiology market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Government efforts to increase awareness related to genome-based infectious disease diagnosis, supportive regulations for the development and commercialization of advanced clinical microbiology products, rising healthcare expenditure, an increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, expanding research base across India, China, and Japan, and the increasing incidence of infectious diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the APAC clinical microbiology market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Clinical Microbiology Market Overview

4.2 Clinical Microbiology Market, by Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Clinical Microbiology Market, by End-user and Country (2019)

4.4 Geographic Analysis: Clinical Microbiology Market, by Disease (2019)

4.5 Clinical Microbiology Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Disease Diagnostics

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Growing Outbreaks of Epidemics

5.2.1.3 Increased Funding and Public-Private Investments

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Reimbursement Policies for Microbiology Testing Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Across Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Operational Barriers Related to the Use of Diagnostic Tests

5.2.4.2 Bundled Sales of Microbiology Testing Products - a Key Challenge for Small and Emerging Reagent Manufacturers

5.3 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Clinical Microbiology Market

5.4 Regulatory Scenario

5.5 Ecosystem Coverage

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis



6 Microbiology Testing Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmaceutical

6.2.1 Growing Volume of Pharmaceutical Drugs Manufactured is the Major Factor Driving Market Growth

6.3 Food Testing

6.3.1 Food Testing is the Fastest-Growing Application Segment of the Market

6.4 Clinical

6.4.1 Growing Procedural Volume of Clinical Diagnostic Tests Will Propel Market Growth

6.5 Energy

6.5.1 Increasing Consumption & Production of Biofuel to Drive Market Growth

6.6 Chemical & Material Manufacturing

6.6.1 Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period

6.7 Environmental

6.7.1 Rising Incidence of Air- & Water-Borne Diseases to Support Market Growth



7 Clinical Microbiology Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Instruments

7.2.1 Laboratory Instruments

7.2.1.1 Incubators

7.2.1.1.1 Incubators Will Continue to Dominate the Clinical Microbiology Instruments Market

7.2.1.2 Gram Stainers

7.2.1.2.1 Gram Stainers are Among the Most Widely Used Clinical Microbiology Instruments

7.2.1.3 Bacterial Colony Counters

7.2.1.3.1 Bacterial Colony Counters are Used During Diagnostic Procedures

7.2.1.4 Autoclave Sterilizers

7.2.1.4.1 Autoclave Sterilizers are Used to Eliminate the Risk of Microbial Contamination

7.2.1.5 Microbial Air Samplers

7.2.1.5.1 Microbial Air Samplers are Significant Instruments Used in Diagnosing Airborne Diseases

7.2.1.6 Blood Culture Systems

7.2.1.6.1 Blood Culture Systems are Used for End-To-End Blood Sample Processing

7.2.1.7 Anaerobic Culture Systems

7.2.1.7.1 Anaerobic Culture Systems Help to Maintain an Anaerobic Environment

7.2.1.8 Microbial Culture Systems

7.2.1.8.1 Microbial Culture Systems are Automated Systems for the Culturing of Samples

7.2.1.9 Petri Dish Fillers

7.2.1.9.1 Petri Dish Fillers are Designed to Work Reliably in the Absence of the Operator

7.2.1.10 Other Laboratory Instruments

7.2.2 Microbiology Analyzers

7.2.2.1 Molecular Diagnostic Instruments

7.2.2.1.1 Molecular Diagnostic Instruments to Register the Highest Growth in the Forecast Period

7.2.2.2 Microscopes

7.2.2.2.1 Microscopes are Particularly Helpful During the Preliminary Identification of Pathogens

7.2.2.3 Mass Spectrometers

7.2.2.3.1 High Accuracy of Mass Spectrometers to Drive Their Adoption

7.3 Reagents

7.3.1 Pathogen-Specific Kits

7.3.1.1 Pathogen-Specific Kits Provide Efficient Mechanical Disruption of Difficult-To-Lyse Microbes

7.3.2 General Reagents

7.3.2.1 General Reagents Offer Significant Data Reproducibility



8 Clinical Microbiology Market, by Disease

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Respiratory Diseases

8.2.1 Respiratory Diseases Segment to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

8.3 Bloodstream Infections

8.3.1 Bloodstream Infections Can Lead to a Reduced Risk of Antibiotic Resistance

8.4 Gastrointestinal Diseases

8.4.1 Gastrointestinal Diseases Have a Higher Prevalence in Developing Countries

8.5 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

8.5.1 Rising Prevalence of STDs Across Major Markets to Propel the Adoption of Clinical Microbiology Products

8.6 Urinary Tract Infections

8.6.1 Growing Number of UTI Cases Will Drive Market Growth

8.7 Periodontal Diseases

8.7.1 Expanding Product Pipelines of Market Players to Support Market Growth

8.8 Other Diseases



9 Clinical Microbiology Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

9.2.1 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers are the Largest End-users of Clinical Microbiology Products

9.3 Custom Lab Service Providers

9.3.1 Custom Lab Service Providers are the Fastest-Growing End-users of the Clinical Microbiology Market

9.4 Academic & Research Institutes

9.4.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Support Market Growth



10 Clinical Microbiology Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 the Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Key Product Launches & Approvals

11.3.2 Key Partnerships & Collaborations

11.3.3 Key Acquisitions

11.3.4 Key Expansions



12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology

12.1.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

12.1.2 Stars

12.1.3 Emerging Leaders

12.1.4 Pervasive

12.1.5 Participants

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 3M

12.2.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.2.3 Agilent Technologies

12.2.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.2.5 Biomerieux

12.2.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.2.7 Bruker Corporation

12.2.8 Danaher Corporation

12.2.9 Hologic, Inc.

12.2.10 Merck KGaA

12.2.11 Neogen Corporation

12.2.12 Qiagen

12.2.13 Roche Diagnostics

12.2.14 Shimadzu Corporation

12.2.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2.16 Emerging Players

12.2.16.1 Biotechnology Solutions

12.2.16.2 Hardy Diagnostics

12.2.16.3 Liofilchem

12.2.16.4 Rapid Micro Biosystems

12.2.16.5 TCS Biosciences



13 Appendix

