|Series
|RIKB 25 0612
|RIKS 33 0321
|Settlement Date
|10/28/2020
|10/28/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,350
|1,629
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|123.358
|/
|2.570
|127.622
|/
|0.670
|Total Number of Bids Received
|11
|16
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,950
|1,829
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|9
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|9
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|123.358
|/
|2.570
|127.622
|/
|0.670
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|123.560
|/
|2.530
|128.655
|/
|0.595
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|123.358
|/
|2.570
|127.622
|/
|0.670
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|123.447
|/
|2.550
|127.967
|/
|0.645
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|123.560
|/
|2.530
|128.655
|/
|0.595
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|123.259
|/
|2.590
|127.485
|/
|0.680
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|123.427
|/
|2.560
|127.915
|/
|0.649
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.14
|1.12
