Series RIKB 25 0612RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date 10/28/202010/28/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,3501,629
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 123.358/2.570127.622/0.670
Total Number of Bids Received 1116
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,9501,829
Total Number of Successful Bids 915
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 915
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 123.358/2.570127.622/0.670
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 123.560/2.530128.655/0.595
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 123.358/2.570127.622/0.670
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 123.447/2.550127.967/0.645
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 123.560/2.530128.655/0.595
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 123.259/2.590127.485/0.680
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 123.427/2.560127.915/0.649
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.141.12