The Coronavirus (COVID-19) era has resulted in pronounced interest in vitamins and dietary supplements positioned around immune support. This briefing examines the effect of COVID-19 on immunity products, identifies the consumer groups most engaged with immune support, and envisages the rise of a broader conception of immunity under the banner of "Immunity Plus".



The publisher's Immune Support During Coronavirus: How Vitamins and Supplements are Responding global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.



Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional , OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Introduction

History of Immunity in Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Examining Immunity Seekers

The Path to "Immunity Plus"

