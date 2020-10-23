Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurovascular Intervention Devices Global Market - Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the decade, due to the technological advancements with emerging and innovative technologies used under minimally invasive conditions has led to the rapid development of neurovascular interventions. As a result of rapid advances, there is the great expansion in the potential therapeutic application for neurovascular diseases.



Neurovascular Intervention devices global market is segmented based on products, applications and geography.



The products are segmented into artificial embolization devices, stents, thrombectomy devices and support devices. Among products, the artificial embolization devices segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to technological advancements in coils & flow diverter, development of coils for dual application i.e. for intracranial aneurysm and arteriovenous malformation. Further, the artificial embolization devices are sub-segment into coils, liquid embolics, flow diverters, flow disruptors and others (embolic spheres and vascular plugs). The coil segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 due to the development of soft and smart coils.



As Neuroendovascular space has responded to a significant advance in the properties of coils such as pliability, detachment zone, coatings, lengths, and shapes hence, driving the coils market. The flow diverter segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to its advantages like the presence of effective embolic materials that penetrates small vessels, nature of self-expansion, cohesiveness and non-adherence when compared to glues. The coils are further classified into bare metal coils and coated coils. The bare metal coil segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and the coated coil segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increased compatibility, efficacy and cost.

The Stents are sub-segmented into intracranial stents and carotid stents.



The carotid stents segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027, owing to the development of self-expanding stents and is used in patients who have high surgical risk and also the availability of different stent structures to tailor the procedures in a different subset of lesions in the brain. The intracranial stents are sub-segmented into stenosis stent and aneurysm coil stent. The aneurysm coil stents segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 and the stenosis stent segment is projected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increase in the intracranial aneurysm procedures. The thrombectomy devices are sub-segmented into stent retrievers and aspiration devices. The stent retriever segment accounted the largest share of in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to product approvals and expansion in indication of treatment from 6 hrs to 24 hrs.



The global neurovascular intervention markets by applications are segmented into intracranial aneurysm, ischemic stroke, arteriovenous malformation and others. Among applications, the intracranial aneurysm segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 due to the increase in incidence and prevalence of intracranial aneurysm and increase in the aging population. The Ischemic stroke segment is fastest-growing segment during the forecasting period with a high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increase in product regulatory approvals of thrombectomy devices, increase in ischemic stroke patients which are in turn driven by the rise in population with smoking, alcohol consumption, hypertension and diabetes, technological advancement in stent retriever and aspiration devices which aids in local arrest of blood flow and removal of thrombus without fragmentation and theses devices can retrieve clots of large size.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Report Scope

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology

2.6.1 Market Size Estimation

2.6.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6.3 Secondary Source

2.6.4 Primary Sources

2.6.5 Key Data Points from Secondary Sources

2.6.6 Key Data Points from Primary Sources

2.6.7 Assumptions



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increase in Incidence and Prevalence of Neurovascular Diseases

3.3.1.2 Technological Advancements in Minimally Invasive Products

3.3.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

3.3.1.4 Increase in the Ageing Population

3.3.1.5 Acquisitions and Partnerships as a Part of the Growth Strategy

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Adverse Events and Complications With the Implantations of Neurovascular Intervention Devices

3.3.2.2 Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals

3.3.2.3 Product Recalls

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Policies

3.3.2.5 Availability of Alternative Products

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.4.1.1 Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 Iso 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.1.3 Iso 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices

3.4.2 the U.S.

3.4.3 Canada

3.4.4 Europe

3.4.5 Japan

3.4.6 China

3.4.7 India

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.5.1 Reimbursement Table

3.6 Funding Scenario

3.7 Patent Trends

3.8 Technological Advancements

3.8.1 Introduction

3.8.2 Advancement in Thrombectomy Devices

3.8.3 Embolization

3.8.4 Liquid Embolization

3.8.5 Flow Diverter

3.8.6 Other Devices

3.9 Product Approvals

3.10 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.11 Supply Chain Analysis

3.12 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.13 Neurovascular Intervention Devices Number of Units by Region



4 Neurovascular Intervention Devices Global Market, by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Artificial Embolization Devices

4.2.1 Coils

4.2.1.1 Bare Metal Coils

4.2.1.2 Coated Coils

4.2.2 Liquid Embolics

4.2.3 Flow Diverters

4.2.4 Flow Disruptor

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Stents

4.3.1 Intracranial Stents

4.3.1.1 Stenosis Stents

4.3.1.2 Aneurysm Coil Stents

4.3.2 Carotid Stents

4.4 Thrombectomy Devices

4.4.1 Stent Retrievers

4.4.2 Aspiration Devices

4.5 Support Devices



5 Neurovascular Intervention Devices Global Market, by Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Intracranial Aneurysm

5.3 Ischemic Stroke

5.4 Arteriovenous Malformation

5.5 Other Diseases



6 Regional Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 U.S.

6.2.2 Rest of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 U.K.

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Rest of Europe

6.4 APAC

6.4.1 Japan

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Rest of APAC

6.5 Rest of the World

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 Rest of Latin America

6.5.3 Middle East and Others



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Product Approval

7.3 Agreements

7.4 Product Launch

7.5 Acquisition

7.6 Other Developments



8 Major Companies

8.1 Abbott Laboratories

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Financials

8.1.3 Product Portfolio

8.1.4 Key Developments

8.1.5 Business Strategy

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Balt Extrusion

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Financials

8.2.3 Product Portfolio

8.2.4 Key Developments

8.2.5 Business Strategy

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Financials

8.3.3 Product Portfolio

8.3.4 Key Developments

8.3.5 Business Strategy

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus)

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Financials

8.4.3 Product Portfolio

8.4.4 Key Developments

8.4.5 Business Strategy

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Medtronic Public Limited Company

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Financials

8.5.3 Product Portfolio

8.5.4 Key Developments

8.5.5 Business Strategy

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Microport Scientific Corporation

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Financials

8.6.3 Product Portfolio

8.6.4 Key Developments

8.6.5 Business Strategy

8.6.6 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Penumbra, Inc

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Financials

8.7.3 Product Portfolio

8.7.4 Key Developments

8.7.5 Business Strategy

8.7.6 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Silk Road Medical, Inc

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Financials

8.8.3 Product Portfolio

8.8.4 Key Developments

8.8.5 Business Strategy

8.8.6 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Stryker Corporation

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Financials

8.9.3 Product Portfolio

8.9.4 Key Developments

8.9.5 Business Strategy

8.9.6 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Terumo Corporation

8.10.1 Overview

8.10.2 Financials

8.10.3 Product Portfolio

8.10.4 Key Developments

8.10.5 Business Strategy

8.10.6 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vwhtw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900