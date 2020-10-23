Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Periodontal Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per this report, the global periodontal market is expected to register revenue growth at a CAGR of 7.79% during the estimated period of 2019-2028.



The surge in the aging population, coupled with the rising edentulous population, are key factors driving the growth of the market globally. Additionally, the technological developments, coupled with the medical and tourism industry's growth, are elements that are generating several growth opportunities for the periodontal market.



However, expensive periodontal surgery and lack of proper diagnosis in the treatment are major restraints weighing down the market's progress. The lack of concern towards dental care and reimbursement issues are factors challenging the market's future.



The global periodontal market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is likely to become the fastest-evolving market for periodontal during the evaluated years of 2019-2028. The changing lifestyles and rise in disposable income among consumers are significantly driving the market's progress in the overall region. Moreover, the surge in the adoption of new technologies, paired with the rise in oral disease cases, is also creating numerous opportunities for the periodontal market.



In China, oral health has turned out to become a major health issue owing to the increase in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. The periodontal diseases are known to be among the most widespread diseases in the country. Moreover, periodontal diseases are also linked with numerous pregnancy outcomes, including preterm birth and low birth weight. This has led to a surge in the number of private dental clinics across the big cities. Further, there is a rising interest in reimbursement insurance among consumers that is encouraging private health insurance companies to establish their business in China. Above all, there is a need for more dental programs with a robust prevention element and simple treatments, enhancing the country's market development.



The renowned companies involved in this market are Zimmer Biomet Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Dentsply Sirona, Young Innovations, Biolase, Apteryx imaging, Dexcel Pharma, Medtronic plc, Denmat Holdings LLC, Ultradent Products Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Danaher Corporation, Oral Science, 3M Company, and Straumann.



Henry Schein Inc is a distributor of healthcare products to its vast customer base. It offers its products to animal health clinics, dental practitioners and laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, and other care clinics. The company's operations are mainly through its healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services segment. It has its operations spread across the globe, and has its headquarter in Alabama, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Periodontal Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2. Threat of New Entry

2.2.3. Threat of Substitute Products

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.5. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.6. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Periodontal Market

2.4. Regulatory Outlook

2.5. Key Insights

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Surging Aging Population

2.8.2. Rising Edentulous Population

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Expensive Periodontal Surgery

2.9.2. Lack of Proper Diagnosis in Treatment

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Technological Developments

2.10.2. Growing Dental and Medical Tourism Industry

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Reimbursement Issue

2.11.2. Lack of Concern Towards Dental Care



3. Global Periodontal Market Outlook - by Treatment Type

3.1. Non-Surgical Treatment

3.1.1. Therapy

3.1.1.1. Local Antibiotics

3.1.1.1.1. Arestin

3.1.1.1.2. Other Local Antibiotics

3.1.1.2. Systemic Antibiotics

3.1.1.2.1. Minocycline

3.1.1.2.2. Doxycycline

3.1.1.2.3. Other Systemic Antibiotics

3.1.2. Laser Treatment

3.2. Surgical Devices

3.2.1. Dental Bone Implants

3.2.1.1. Endosteal

3.2.1.2. Subperiosteal

3.2.2. Dental Bone Grafting

3.2.2.1. Xenograft

3.2.2.2. Allograft

3.2.2.3. Other Dental Bone Grafting



4. Global Periodontal Market Outlook - by End-User

4.1. Dental Clinics and Laboratories

4.2. Hospitals

4.3. Dental Research Institutes

4.4. Other End-Users



5. Global Periodontal Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Treatment Type

5.1.1.1. Market by Non-Surgical Treatment

5.1.1.1.1. Market by Therapy

5.1.1.1.1.1. Market by Local Antibiotics

5.1.1.1.1.2. Market by Systemic Antibiotics

5.1.1.2. Market by Surgical Devices

5.1.1.2.1. Market by Dental Bone Implants

5.1.1.2.2. Dental Bone Grafting

5.1.2. Market by End-User

5.1.3. Country Outlook

5.1.3.1. The United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Treatment Type

5.2.1.1. Market by Non-Surgical Treatment

5.2.1.1.1. Market by Therapy

5.2.1.1.1.1. Market by Local Antibiotics

5.2.1.1.1.2. Market by Systemic Antibiotics

5.2.1.2. Market by Surgical Devices

5.2.1.2.1. Market by Dental Bone Implants

5.2.1.2.2. Dental Bone Grafting

5.2.2. Market by End-User

5.2.3. Country Outlook

5.2.3.1. The United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Italy

5.2.3.5. Russia

5.2.3.6. Spain

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Treatment Type

5.3.1.1. Market by Non-Surgical Treatment

5.3.1.1.1. Market by Therapy

5.3.1.1.1.1. Market by Local Antibiotics

5.3.1.1.1.2. Market by Systemic Antibiotics

5.3.1.2. Market by Surgical Devices

5.3.1.2.1. Market by Dental Bone Implants

5.3.1.2.2. Dental Bone Grafting

5.3.2. Market by End-User

5.3.3. Country Outlook

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.5. South Korea

5.3.3.6. Asean Countries

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Middle East and Africa

5.4.1. Market by Treatment Type

5.4.1.1. Market by Non-Surgical Treatment

5.4.1.1.1. Market by Therapy

5.4.1.1.1.1. Market by Local Antibiotics

5.4.1.1.1.2. Market by Systemic Antibiotics

5.4.1.2. Market by Surgical Devices

5.4.1.2.1. Market by Dental Bone Implants

5.4.1.2.2. Dental Bone Grafting

5.4.2. Market by End-User

5.4.3. Country Outlook

5.4.3.1. Saudi Arabia

5.4.3.2. Turkey

5.4.3.3. United Arab Emirates

5.4.3.4. South Africa

5.4.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5. Latin America

5.5.1. Market by Treatment Type

5.5.1.1. Market by Non-Surgical Treatment

5.5.1.1.1. Market by Therapy

5.5.1.1.1.1. Market by Local Antibiotics

5.5.1.1.1.2. Market by Systemic Antibiotics

5.5.1.2. Market by Surgical Devices

5.5.1.2.1. Market by Dental Bone Implants

5.5.1.2.2. Dental Bone Grafting

5.5.2. Market by End-User

5.5.3. Country Outlook

5.5.3.1. Brazil

5.5.3.2. Mexico

5.5.3.3. Rest of Latin America



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Ultradent Products Inc

6.2. Zimmer Biomet Inc

6.3. Oral Science

6.4. Bausch Health Companies Inc

6.5. Straumann

6.6. Biolase

6.7. Denmat Holdings LLC

6.8. 3M Company

6.9. Young Innovations

6.10. Dentsply Sirona

6.11. Dexcel Pharma

6.12. Henry Schein Inc (Bio Horizons Implant Systems Inc)

6.13. Apteryx Imaging

6.14. Medtronic plc

6.15. Danaher Corporation



7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.1.1. Objectives of Study

7.1.2. Scope of Study

7.2. Sources of Data

7.2.1. Primary Data Sources

7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

7.3. Research Methodology

7.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

7.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

7.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

7.3.4. Data Collection

7.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



