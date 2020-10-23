Investors with a $100,000 or more in losses are encouraged to contact the firm before October 23, 2020; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) investors that acquired shares between November 21, 2019 and February 26, 2020. Investors have until October 23, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Anaplan was undergoing challenges in relation to its sales organization and execution; (2) these organizational challenges were causing Anaplan to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) Anaplan’s financial guidance for “calculated billings growth” was unattainable and baseless as a result. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock were dumped by Anaplan insiders at artificially inflated prices.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 23, 2020.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

