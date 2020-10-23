HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 844-602-0380 from the US or 862-298-0970 from outside the US or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the US or 919-882-2331 from outside the US (using passcode 38202) or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/.

