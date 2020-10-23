DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jaunt Air Mobility announced today the establishment of Access Skyways, a group of partner companies providing expertise to support the integration of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).



Jaunt announced memorandums of understanding with the following organizations; PS&S Integrated Services, an architectural and engineering firm with experience in vertiport design, and PRICE Systems, which specializes in predictive cost modeling and has the capability to calculate passenger demand for air taxi services. Jaunt is currently working with operators and other AAM initiatives globally.

“As a manufacturer of the Jaunt Journey, eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, we are committed to supporting operators in addressing the requirements to facilitate the integration of this generation of environmentally friendly aircraft,” stated Martin Peryea, CEO.

“In the very near future, people will have the opportunity to take an air taxi to reduce commute time to city centers, airports, and to connect with mass transit systems. As a company, we recognize the importance of developing operational requirements to design safe and accessible vertiports. Our Access Skyways partners bring significant experience to the process – from concept to operations,” noted Simon Briceno, Chief Commercial Officer.

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC is a transformative aerospace company. We design and build piloted and autonomous eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aircraft for urban and regional mobility, addressing multiple markets. Jaunt Journey combines the performance of an airplane with the vertical take-off and landing efficiency of a helicopter. Jaunt offers the safest, quietest, most operationally efficient aircraft. Jaunt Air Mobility was named an Uber Elevate partner in 2019.

