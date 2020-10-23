HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $4,999,000 which represents an increase of $1,092,000, or 28.0%, over the $3,907,000 earned in the same three-month period of 2019. The increase in earnings reflects the benefits derived from the Company’s acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. (“UpState”), which closed on July 7, 2020. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.62 in the three-months ended September 30, 2020, which equals the $0.62 earned in the same period of 2019. The annualized returns on average assets and average equity for the current three-month period were 1.11% and 10.64%, respectively, compared to 1.27% and 11.56% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. 

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $9,567,000, which is $1,052,000 lower than the same period of 2019 primarily due to a $2,800,000 increase in the provision for loan losses and approximately $1,983,000 of merger related expenses. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $1.39 per share compared to $1.68 per share in the 2019 period.

Total assets as of September 30, 2020 were $1.842 billion with loans receivable of $1.415 billion, deposits of $1.516 billion and stockholders’ equity of $190.5 million. Total assets have increased $626.3 million during the past twelve months while loans and deposits have increased $509.1 million and $541.5 million, respectively. All increases reflect growth due to the UpState acquisition and significant stimulus funds resulting from the Paycheck protection Program (“PPP”) and CARES Act.

Non-performing assets, which include non-performing loans and foreclosed real estate owned, totaled $13.6 million or 0.74% of total assets as of September 30, 2020 compared to $3.0 million or 0.24% of total assets as of September 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets includes $9.5 million of purchased credit impaired loans resulting from the acquisition of UpState.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $15,547,000, which represents an increase of $5,414,000 compared to the same period in 2019. A $493.2 million increase in average loans outstanding contributed to the increased income. Net interest margin (fte) for the 2020 period was 3.73% compared to 3.60% for the similar period in 2019. Net interest income (fte) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $35,538,000, an increase of $5,992,000, compared to the similar period in 2019 due primarily to a higher volume of earning assets. The net interest margin (fte) year-to-date for the 2020 period was 3.51%, which equaled the 3.51% recorded in the same period of 2019. All increases reflect the benefits derived from the acquisition of UpState.

Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $2,072,000 compared to $1,882,000 for the similar period in 2019. The increase can be attributed to a higher level of service charges and a $149,000 increase in gains recognized on the sale of loans. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, other income totaled $5,119,000 compared to $5,083,000 in the 2019 period.

Other expenses totaled $9,380,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $6,791,000 in the similar period of 2019. The higher level of expense during the 2020 period includes costs related to the acquisition of UpState and the operations of four additional community offices acquired in the UpState acquisition. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, other expenses totaled $24,531,000 compared to $20,224,000 for the similar period in 2019. The increase includes $1,983,000 of merger related expenses and increases related to the operation of four additional community offices.

Mr. Critelli commented, “Our results for the first nine months of 2020 have been significantly impacted by our efforts to assist our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions on business activity and the costs associated with our acquisition of UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. During the third quarter, we have begun to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition through increased net interest income. Our balance sheet reflects the full impact of the UpState acquisition, resulting in a Company with over $1.8 billion of total assets, $1.4 billion of loans and $1.5 billion of deposits. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our new customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to search out opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fifteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol, “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income, which are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Tax-equivalent interest income and net interest income are derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of interest income and net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of interest income and net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis:

 Three months ended Nine months ended
(dollars in thousands)September 30 September 30
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Net interest income$15,330 $9,891 $34,862 $28,773
Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 217  242  676  773
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis$15,547 $10,133 $35,538 $29,546


 
This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

  Three months ended Nine months ended
   September 30  September 30
(dollars in thousands) 2020
 2019
 2020
 2019
                 
Average equity $187,478  $134,037  $157,695  $129,367 
                 
Average goodwill and other intangibles  (17,800
)
  (11,597)  (13,643)  (11,623)
Average tangible equity
 $169,678  $122,440  $144,052  $117,744 
                 


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.            
Consolidated Balance Sheets             
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)            
(unaudited)            
  September 30        
  2020  2019         
             
ASSETS            
   Cash and due from banks $23,874  $20,067         
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks 100,566  848         
          Cash and cash equivalents 124,440  20,915         
             
  Securities available for sale 197,436  211,199         
  Loans receivable 1,414,662  905,582         
  Less: Allowance for loan losses 11,674  8,405         
     Net loans receivable 1,402,988  897,177         
  Regulatory stock, at cost 3,876  3,137         
  Bank premises and equipment, net 18,124  13,927         
  Bank owned life insurance 39,400  38,562         
  Foreclosed real estate owned 965  1,572         
  Accrued interest receivable 6,104  3,726         
  Goodwill 30,213  11,331         
  Other intangible assets 565  257         
  Other assets 17,996  14,053         
          TOTAL ASSETS $1,842,107  $1,215,856         
             
LIABILITIES            
   Deposits:            
     Non-interest bearing demand $372,237  $231,211         
     Interest-bearing 1,143,685  743,222         
          Total deposits 1,515,922  974,433         
  Short-term borrowings 69,294  52,778         
  Other borrowings 46,438  35,906         
  Accrued interest payable 2,194  2,623         
  Other liabilities 17,712  15,222         
            TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,651,560  1,080,962         
             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares-  -         
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 20,000,000 shares, issued: 2020: 8,210,982 shares, 2019: 6,314,688 shares 821  632         
Surplus 95,108  49,052         
Retained earnings 90,422  84,522         
Treasury stock, at cost: 2020: 13,778 shares, 2019: 13,807 shares (469) (455)        
Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,665  1,143         
           TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 190,547  134,894         
             
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND            
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,842,107  $1,215,856         
             
             
             
             
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.            
Consolidated Statements of Income             
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
(unaudited)            
   Three Months Ended September 30,    Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2020  2019    2020  2019   
INTEREST INCOME            
    Loans receivable, including fees$16,260 $10,776   $37,711 $31,074   
    Securities 1,031  1,278    3,272  4,155   
    Other 18  5    43  70   
         Total Interest income 17,309  12,059    41,026  35,299   
             
INTEREST EXPENSE            
   Deposits 1,676  1,787    5,096  5,355   
   Short-term borrowings 61  135    244  344   
   Other borrowings 242  246    824  827   
        Total Interest expense 1,979  2,168    6,164  6,526   
NET INTEREST INCOME 15,330  9,891    34,862  28,773   
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,850  300    3,850  1,050   
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES13,480  9,591    31,012  27,723   
             
OTHER INCOME            
    Service charges and fees 1,301  1,200    3,201  3,283   
    Income from fiduciary activities 205  167    533  454   
    Net realized gains on sales of securities 33  169    71  233   
    Gains on sales of loans, net 164  15    285  125   
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 217  222    638  630   
    Other 152  109    391  358   
           Total other income 2,072  1,882    5,119  5,083   
             
OTHER EXPENSES            
      Salaries and employee benefits 4,812  3,667    11,878  10,915   
      Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,109  916    2,983  2,780   
      Data processing and related operations 746  480    1,649  1,400   
      Taxes, other than income 214  179    641  520   
      Professional fees 292  276    735  752   
      FDIC Insurance assessment 144  (5)   186  150   
      Foreclosed real estate 31  24    44  37   
      Amortization of intangibles 35  23    79  79   
      Merger related 386  -    1,983  -   
      Other 1,611  1,231    4,353  3,591   
             Total other expenses 9,380  6,791    24,531  20,224   
             
INCOME BEFORE TAX 6,172  4,682    11,600  12,582   
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,173  775    2,033  1,963   
NET INCOME$4,999  $3,907    $9,567  $10,619   
             
Basic earnings per share$0.62 $0.62   $1.39 $1.70   
             
Diluted earnings per share$0.62 $0.62   $1.39 $1.68   
             
             
             
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.            
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
             
For the Three Months Ended September 30 2020 2019        
             
Net interest income$15,330  $9,891         
Net income 4,999  3,907         
             
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.55% 3.35%        
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.73% 3.60%        
Return on average assets 1.11% 1.27%        
Return on average equity 10.64% 11.56%        
Return on average tangible equity 11.75% 12.66%        
Basic earnings per share$0.62  $0.62         
Diluted earnings per share$0.62  $0.62         
             
             
For the Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019        
             
Net interest income$34,862  $28,773         
Net income 9,567  10,619         
             
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.30% 3.26%        
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.51% 3.51%        
Return on average assets 0.88% 1.17%        
Return on average equity 8.13% 10.97%        
Return on average tangible equity 8.90% 12.06%        
Basic earnings per share$1.39  $1.70         
Diluted earnings per share$1.39  $1.68         
             
             
As of September 30 2020 2019        
             
Total assets$1,842,107  $1,215,856         
Total loans receivable 1,414,662  905,582         
Allowance for loan losses 11,674  8,405         
Total deposits 1,515,922  974,433         
Stockholders' equity 190,547  134,894         
Trust assets under management 155,166  160,230         
             
Book value per share$23.30  $21.41         
Tangible book value per share$19.55  $19.57         
Equity to total assets 10.34% 11.09%        
Allowance to total loans receivable 0.83% 0.93%        
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.89% 0.15%        
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.74% 0.24%        
             
             
             
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.            
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands)            
  September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 
  2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 
ASSETS            
   Cash and due from banks$23,874  $15,387  $14,712  $15,038  $20,067   
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks 100,566  67,989  23,706  377  848   
        Cash and cash equivalents 124,440  83,376  38,418  15,415  20,915   
             
  Securities available for sale 197,436  196,735  196,998  210,205  211,199   
  Loans receivable 1,414,662  988,679  928,565  924,581  905,582   
   Less: Allowance for loan losses 11,674  10,312  9,088  8,509  8,405   
     Net loans receivable 1,402,988  978,367  919,477  916,072  897,177   
  Regulatory stock, at cost 3,876  3,677  3,770  4,844  3,137   
  Bank owned life insurance 39,400  39,183  38,971  38,763  38,562   
  Bank premises and equipment, net 18,124  14,040  14,071  14,228  13,927   
  Foreclosed real estate owned 965  965  1,077  1,556  1,572   
  Goodwill and other intangibles 30,778  11,522  11,543  11,566  11,588   
  Other assets 24,100  26,676  17,966  17,961  17,779   
          TOTAL ASSETS$1,842,107  $1,354,541  $1,242,291  $1,230,610  $1,215,856   
             
LIABILITIES            
   Deposits:            
     Non-interest bearing demand$372,237  $284,754  $213,359  $207,299  $231,211   
     Interest-bearing deposits 1,143,685  801,484  776,801  750,230  743,222   
          Total deposits 1,515,922  1,086,238  990,160  957,529  974,433   
   Borrowings 115,732  106,027  92,006  118,694  88,684   
   Other liabilities 19,906  19,612  17,938  16,959  17,845   
            TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,651,560  1,211,877  1,100,104  1,093,182  1,080,962   
             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 190,547  142,664  142,187  137,428  134,894   
             
          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND            
                 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,842,107  $1,354,541  $1,242,291  $1,230,610  $1,215,856   
             
             
             
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.            
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
  September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 
Three months ended 2020
 2020
 2020
 2019
 2019
 
INTEREST INCOME            
    Loans receivable, including fees$16,260  $10,767  $10,683  $10,815  $10,776   
    Securities 1,031  1,063  1,179  1,159  1,278   
    Other 18  19  6  11  5   
         Total interest income 17,309  11,849  11,868  11,985  12,059   
             
INTEREST EXPENSE            
    Deposits 1,676  1,630  1,790  1,784  1,787   
    Borrowings 303  352  413  368  381   
        Total interest expense 1,979  1,982  2,203  2,152  2,168   
NET INTEREST INCOME 15,330  9,867  9,665  9,833  9,891   
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,850  1,300  700  200  300   
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION            
     FOR LOAN LOSSES 13,480  8,567  8,965  9,633  9,591   
             
OTHER INCOME            
    Service charges and fees 1,301  837  1,063  1,168  1,200   
    Income from fiduciary activities 205  175  153  156  167   
    Net realized gains on sales of securities 33  -  38  21  169   
    Gains on sales of loans, net 164  65  56  44  15   
    Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 217  212  208  200  222   
    Other 152  103  136  107  109   
           Total other income 2,072  1,392  1,654  1,696  1,882   
             
OTHER EXPENSES            
    Salaries and employee benefits 4,812  3,289  3,777  3,740  3,667   
    Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,109  906  968  938  916   
    Foreclosed real estate 31  (2) 16  9  24   
    FDIC insurance assessment 144  42  -  3  (5)  
    Merger related 386  1,597  -  -  -   
    Other 2,898  2,260  2,298  2,398  2,189   
             Total other expenses 9,380  8,092  7,059  7,088  6,791   
             
INCOME BEFORE TAX 6,172  1,867  3,560  4,241  4,682   
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,173  379  481  645  775   
NET INCOME$4,999  $1,488  $3,079  $3,596  $3,907   
             
Basic earnings per share$0.62  $0.24  $0.49  $0.57  $0.62   
             
Diluted earnings per share$0.62  $0.24  $0.49  $0.57  $0.62   
             
Book Value per share$23.30 $22.62 $22.52 $21.67 $21.41   
Tangible Book Value per share 19.55  20.80  20.70  19.84  19.57   
             
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.11% 0.45% 1.01% 1.18% 1.27%  
Return on average equity (annualized) 10.64% 4.17% 8.79% 10.42% 11.56%  
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 11.75% 4.54% 9.57% 11.38% 12.66%  
             
Net interest spread (fte) 3.55% 3.03% 3.23% 3.33% 3.35%  
Net interest margin (fte) 3.73% 3.25% 3.48% 3.59% 3.60%  
             
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.83% 1.04% 0.98% 0.92% 0.93%  
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.14% 0.03% 0.05% 0.04% 0.05%  
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.89% 0.30% 0.30% 0.09% 0.15%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.74% 0.29% 0.31% 0.19% 0.24%  
             