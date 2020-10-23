New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Automation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798615/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Motors & Generators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Discrete Controllers & Visualization segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Food Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Rotary & Linear Products Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Rotary & Linear Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 242-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Food Automation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Growing Need for Automation in the Food Industry
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food Companies Prioritize Automation at Plants to Stay competitive
Preventive Maintenance Drives Adoption of IIoT
Use of Artificial Intelligence on Rise in Food and Beverage
Industry
Companies Focus on Automation of Process Control for Largely
Manual Processes
Flexibility Recognized as an Important Requirement in Food
Automation
Machine Innovations in Food Manufacturing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Food Automation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Food Automation Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Food Automation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Motors & Generators (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Motors & Generators (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Motors & Generators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Discrete Controllers & Visualization (Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Discrete Controllers & Visualization (Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Discrete Controllers & Visualization (Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Rotary & Linear Products (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Rotary & Linear Products (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Rotary & Linear Products (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Packaging & Repackaging (Function) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Packaging & Repackaging (Function) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Packaging & Repackaging (Function) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Palletizing (Function) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Palletizing (Function) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Palletizing (Function) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Sorting & Grading (Function) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Sorting & Grading (Function) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Sorting & Grading (Function) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Processing (Function) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Processing (Function) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Processing (Function) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Functions (Function) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Other Functions (Function) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Other Functions (Function) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Dairy (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Dairy (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Dairy (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Bakery (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Bakery (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Bakery (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Beverages (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 38: Beverages (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Beverages (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Fruits and Vegetables (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 41: Fruits and Vegetables (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Fruits and Vegetables (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 43: Meat, Poultry & Seafood (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Meat, Poultry & Seafood (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Meat, Poultry & Seafood (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 47: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 48: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Food Automation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: United States Food Automation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Food Automation Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: United States Food Automation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Food Automation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Food Automation Market in the United States by
Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: United States Food Automation Market Share Breakdown
by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United States Food Automation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Food Automation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 57: Food Automation Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 58: Canadian Food Automation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Canadian Food Automation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Food Automation Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Canadian Food Automation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Canadian Food Automation Historic Market Review by
Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Food Automation Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Canadian Food Automation Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Food Automation Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 66: Canadian Food Automation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for Food Automation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Food Automation Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Food Automation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Market for Food Automation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Food Automation Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Japanese Food Automation Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Food
Automation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Japanese Food Automation Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Food Automation Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Rise in Adoption of Automation in Food Industry
Market Analytics
Table 76: Chinese Food Automation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Food Automation Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Food Automation Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Chinese Food Automation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Food Automation Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Food Automation Market by Function:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Chinese Demand for Food Automation in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Food Automation Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese Food Automation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Food Automation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Automation Picks up Pace
Market Analytics
Table 85: European Food Automation Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Food Automation Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Food Automation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Food Automation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Food Automation Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Food Automation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Food Automation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027
Table 92: Food Automation Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: European Food Automation Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Food Automation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Food Automation Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: European Food Automation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 97: Food Automation Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: French Food Automation Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Food Automation Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Food Automation Market in France by Function:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: French Food Automation Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Food Automation Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Food Automation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: French Food Automation Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: French Food Automation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 106: Food Automation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Food Automation Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: German Food Automation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Food Automation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: German Food Automation Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 111: German Food Automation Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Food Automation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: German Food Automation Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Food Automation Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 115: Italian Food Automation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Food Automation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Food Automation Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Italian Food Automation Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Food Automation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 120: Italian Food Automation Market by Function:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Italian Demand for Food Automation in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Food Automation Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Italian Food Automation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Food Automation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Food Automation Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: United Kingdom Food Automation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Food Automation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Food Automation Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: United Kingdom Food Automation Market Share Analysis
by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Food Automation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: United Kingdom Food Automation Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Food Automation Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Food Automation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Food Automation Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Food Automation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Food Automation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027
Table 137: Food Automation Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Food Automation Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Food Automation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Food Automation Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Food Automation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Food Automation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Food Automation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Food Automation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Food Automation Market in Asia-Pacific by Function:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Food Automation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Food Automation Market Share Analysis
by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Food Automation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Food Automation Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Food Automation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 151: Rest of World Food Automation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Rest of World Food Automation Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 153: Food Automation Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Rest of World Food Automation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Rest of World Food Automation Historic Market Review
by Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 156: Food Automation Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Rest of World Food Automation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Food Automation Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of World Food Automation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
