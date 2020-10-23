Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility as a Service Market - By Service, By Transportation, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobility as a service market is projected to hit the revenue of 99.8 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of around 32% over the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of mobility as a service market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, limitations, sales estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).



Market Growth Dynamics



Mobility as a service industry offers proficient solutions for moving traffic in a cost-effective manner, and swiftly. In addition to this, the rapid expansion of the telecom industry and the huge penetration of smartphones across 3G, 5G, and 4G technologies will prompt market growth over the coming years. Apart from this, a high level of network connectivity witnessed in the telecom industry will prompt the growth of mobility as a service market over the forthcoming years.



Nonetheless, the rapid introduction of new technologies and easy access to data will elevate the growth of mobility as a service market over the forecast period. Additionally, the growing convergence of myriad transportation chain activities forming a holistic transport solution ecosystem in the developed countries will steer the business growth over the forecast period. Growing renewable energy trends has increased the demand for electric vehicles and autonomous cars that is likely to proliferate the growth of mobility as a service industry over the forthcoming years.



European Market To Accrue Major Gains Over 2019- 2025



The growth of the regional market over the assessment period is owing to the presence of leading service providers including Whim, Tranzer, Moovel, and Citymapper. Additionally, countries like Holland, Germany, and Finland are the first adopters of mobility as a service. With Estonia leading the globe in terms of internet speed as well as new internet technology, the market in Europe is likely to garner humungous growth over the estimated timespan.



The global mobility as a service market is segmented as follows:



By Service Type

Ride hailing

Car sharing

Micro mobility

Bus sharing

Train service

By Solution Type

Technology platforms

Payment engines

Navigation solutions

Telecom connectivity providers

Ticketing solutions

Insurance services

By Transportation Type

Public

Private

