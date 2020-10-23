New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forklift Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798622/?utm_source=GNW
Self-aware, self-optimized, self-configured equipment with the ability to wirelessly communicate with each other; advanced networking; real-time controls; more closer alignment of business management and plant floor activities and supply chains; additive manufacturing are few of the disruptive smart factory trends currently underway. Among these, "automation" lies at the heart of the smart factory concept. Almost like the beating heart, automation provides the foundation for the creation of knowledge-embedded manufacturing operations. Automating labor intensive operations is the starting point for automation, and as the most labor intensive process in manufacturing and warehousing, material handling is at the bottom of the automation pyramid. Defined as the movement of products and materials throughout the manufacturing process, material handling is labor intensive and expensive. Benefits of automating material handling include reduced human role in unproductive, repetitive and labor intensive tasks and the ensuing freeing up of resources for other core activities; greater throughput capability; better space utilization; increased production control; inventory control; improved stock rotation; reduced operation cost; improved worker safety; reduced losses from damage; and reduction in handling costs.
Forklifts are an essential piece of material handling equipment. They are powered industrial trucks used for moving large quantities of materials around the plant floor and assembly lines and also for loading goods onto delivery trucks. Used in the manufacturing industry for over 50 years, demand for forklifts will benefit in the midst of concepts like industry 4.0 and lights-out manufacturing and the significant capital earmarked for `smart` machinery. Innovations like driverless forklifts and autonomous forklifts will bring in the highest gains in the market in the coming years. Autonomous forklift eliminates need for human supervision and accomplishes tasks in a cost and time effective manner. Developments in sensors (Lidar) and intelligent sensing, sensor fusion, robotics and artificial intelligence are all helping automate driving and operation of forklifts in industrial complexes. Continuous technology advancements in the future will likely witness these machines become completely self-reliant, marking the first step in the much fantasized scenario where automation continues 24/7 even when the factory lights go out. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 49.8% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period supported by the Made in China (MIC) 2025 initiative that aims to bring the country’s massive manufacturing and production sector into the forefront of global technology competitiveness. Faced with new and changing economic forces, the Chinese government through this initiative is stepping up investments in cutting edge robotics, automation and digital IT technologies to competitively integrate into the global manufacturing chain dominated by industrialized economies such as EU, Germany and the United States and move from being a low cost competitor to a direct added-value competitor.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction
Forklift: Integral Part of MHE
Types of Forklifts
Counterbalanced Forklift
Warehousing Forklifts
Forklift by Fuel Types
Diesel
Electric
Gasoline & LPG/CNG
Forklift by Tonnage Capacity
Less than 5 Ton
5 Ton to 10 Ton
11 Ton to 36 Ton
Classification by Forklift Classes
Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce
Boom
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
Diesel Forklifts Making Way for Electric Forklifts
Manufacturing Application Segment to Maintain its Dominance
Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Forklifts Market
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017
through 2020
Competitive Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Forklift Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 and 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anhui Heli Co., Ltd. (China)
CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC) (USA)
Combilift Material Handling Solutions (Ireland)
Crown Equipment Corporation (USA)
Godrej Material Handling (India)
HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD (China)
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)
Jungheinrich AG (Germany)
KION Group AG (Germany)
Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)
Lonking Holdings Limited (China)
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Popularity of Fuel cell-powered Forklifts Drives the
Global Forklift Market
Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application
Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence
Electric Forklifts Gain Traction
Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts
Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for
Solid and Non-Marking Tires
Lift Truck Made a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem
World Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Market Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for
the Logistics and Shipping Industry
Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial
Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2019)
Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2019)
Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile
Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce
Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales
in $ Billion for 2019E
Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse
Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts
Healthy Growth of Construction Sector Presents Favorable
Outlook for Forklifts Market
Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion
Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity
Key Challenges
Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts
Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to
the Market
Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain
Market Growth
Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to
Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Forklift by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Diesel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Gasoline &
LPG/CNG by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Gasoline & LPG/CNG by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gasoline & LPG/CNG by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Wholesale &
Retail Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Wholesale & Retail
Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Wholesale & Retail
Distribution by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Freight &
Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Freight & Logistics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight & Logistics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
An Overview of Material Handling Equipment Market
United States Material Handling Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2019
Developing E-Commerce Industry Drives Growth in Automated Systems
E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021)
Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions
Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts
Competitive Landscape
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Forklift by Application -
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Material Handling Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Forklift by Application -
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Forklift by Application -
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Chinese Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
Chinese Forklift Manufacturers Aim for Overseas Markets
Market Analytics
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Forklift by Application -
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
European Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Application -
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Forklift by Application -
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
German Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Forklift by Application -
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Brief Market Overview
Italian Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Forklift by Application -
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Forklift by Application -
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Forklift by Application -
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Forklift by Application -
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift
by Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail
Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview & Outlook
Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2019
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Forklift
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Forklift by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Forklift
by Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by
Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,
Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Forklift
by Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail
Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric
and Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Forklift by
Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,
Freight & Logistics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &
Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
INDIA
Market Overview
Material Handling Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019
Opportunities in Retailing
?Go Green? is the Mantra
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel
Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 116: India Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and
Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
