New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forklift Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798622/?utm_source=GNW

Self-aware, self-optimized, self-configured equipment with the ability to wirelessly communicate with each other; advanced networking; real-time controls; more closer alignment of business management and plant floor activities and supply chains; additive manufacturing are few of the disruptive smart factory trends currently underway. Among these, "automation" lies at the heart of the smart factory concept. Almost like the beating heart, automation provides the foundation for the creation of knowledge-embedded manufacturing operations. Automating labor intensive operations is the starting point for automation, and as the most labor intensive process in manufacturing and warehousing, material handling is at the bottom of the automation pyramid. Defined as the movement of products and materials throughout the manufacturing process, material handling is labor intensive and expensive. Benefits of automating material handling include reduced human role in unproductive, repetitive and labor intensive tasks and the ensuing freeing up of resources for other core activities; greater throughput capability; better space utilization; increased production control; inventory control; improved stock rotation; reduced operation cost; improved worker safety; reduced losses from damage; and reduction in handling costs.



Forklifts are an essential piece of material handling equipment. They are powered industrial trucks used for moving large quantities of materials around the plant floor and assembly lines and also for loading goods onto delivery trucks. Used in the manufacturing industry for over 50 years, demand for forklifts will benefit in the midst of concepts like industry 4.0 and lights-out manufacturing and the significant capital earmarked for `smart` machinery. Innovations like driverless forklifts and autonomous forklifts will bring in the highest gains in the market in the coming years. Autonomous forklift eliminates need for human supervision and accomplishes tasks in a cost and time effective manner. Developments in sensors (Lidar) and intelligent sensing, sensor fusion, robotics and artificial intelligence are all helping automate driving and operation of forklifts in industrial complexes. Continuous technology advancements in the future will likely witness these machines become completely self-reliant, marking the first step in the much fantasized scenario where automation continues 24/7 even when the factory lights go out. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 49.8% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period supported by the Made in China (MIC) 2025 initiative that aims to bring the country’s massive manufacturing and production sector into the forefront of global technology competitiveness. Faced with new and changing economic forces, the Chinese government through this initiative is stepping up investments in cutting edge robotics, automation and digital IT technologies to competitively integrate into the global manufacturing chain dominated by industrialized economies such as EU, Germany and the United States and move from being a low cost competitor to a direct added-value competitor.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798622/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Material Handling Equipment (MHE): An Introduction

Forklift: Integral Part of MHE

Types of Forklifts

Counterbalanced Forklift

Warehousing Forklifts

Forklift by Fuel Types

Diesel

Electric

Gasoline & LPG/CNG

Forklift by Tonnage Capacity

Less than 5 Ton

5 Ton to 10 Ton

11 Ton to 36 Ton

Classification by Forklift Classes

Born Out of Necessity, Forklifts Surge Ahead on the e-Commerce

Boom

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Diesel Forklifts Making Way for Electric Forklifts

Manufacturing Application Segment to Maintain its Dominance

Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Forklifts Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017

through 2020

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Forklift Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 and 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd. (China)

CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC) (USA)

Combilift Material Handling Solutions (Ireland)

Crown Equipment Corporation (USA)

Godrej Material Handling (India)

HANGCHA GROUP CO., LTD (China)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)

Jungheinrich AG (Germany)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)

Lonking Holdings Limited (China)

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Popularity of Fuel cell-powered Forklifts Drives the

Global Forklift Market

Myriad Benefits to Broaden Battery-operated Forklifts Application

Automated Forklifts Rise in Prominence

Electric Forklifts Gain Traction

Emphasis on Green Warehousing Steers Demand for Electric Forklifts

Forklift Tires Market: Characterized by Growing Demand for

Solid and Non-Marking Tires

Lift Truck Made a Part of the Connected Enterprise Ecosystem

World Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Market Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Forklifts Emerge as an Important Material Handling System for

the Logistics and Shipping Industry

Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial

Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector (2019)

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product Category (2019)

Transition of Material Handling Operations in Automobile

Industry Augurs Well for Forklifts Market

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Growth in E-Commerce

Warehouses Spurs Need for Forklifts

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

in $ Billion for 2019E

Online Shopping Trend and Need to Improve Warehouse

Efficiencies Drive Investments into Forklifts

Healthy Growth of Construction Sector Presents Favorable

Outlook for Forklifts Market

Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Technological Advancements Accelerate Market Expansion

Technological Developments also Aim at Increasing Productivity

Key Challenges

Manufactures Face Challenges Producing Rough-Terrain Forklifts

Introduction of Robotic based Humanless Warehouse: A Threat to

the Market

Rising Concerns over Forklift-related Safety Issues Restrain

Market Growth

Regulatory Framework in the Forklift Sector

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to

Forklifts by Type of Accident in the US



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Forklift by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Diesel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Gasoline &

LPG/CNG by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Gasoline & LPG/CNG by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gasoline & LPG/CNG by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Wholesale &

Retail Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Wholesale & Retail

Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Wholesale & Retail

Distribution by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Freight &

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Freight & Logistics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight & Logistics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

An Overview of Material Handling Equipment Market

United States Material Handling Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2019

Developing E-Commerce Industry Drives Growth in Automated Systems

E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total Retail Sales:

(2015-2021)

Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions

Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts

Competitive Landscape

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Material Handling Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Chinese Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

Chinese Forklift Manufacturers Aim for Overseas Markets

Market Analytics

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

European Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

German Material Handling Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Brief Market Overview

Italian Material Handling Equipment Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Forklift by Application -

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Forklift

by Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail

Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview & Outlook

Asia-Pacific Material Handling Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2019

Competitive Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Forklift

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Forklift by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Forklift

by Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel,

Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Forklift

by Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail

Distribution, Freight & Logistics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Fuel Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric

and Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Forklift by

Application - Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution,

Freight & Logistics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Freight &

Logistics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



INDIA

Market Overview

Material Handling Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019

Opportunities in Retailing

?Go Green? is the Mantra

Competitive Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Forklift by Fuel

Type - Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 116: India Historic Review for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Diesel, Electric and Gasoline & LPG/CNG Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Forklift by Fuel Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Diesel, Electric and

Gasoline & LPG/CNG for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798622/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001