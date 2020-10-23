DENVER, CO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿via NewMediaWire ‒ Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce it is conducting research and development of its solar-powered cannabis cultivation light fixture at a licensed marijuana cultivation facility located in Denver, Colorado. This research and development is designed to prove the efficacy of its proprietary lighting technology for cannabis cultivation at a commercial scale. Upon successful completion of the lighting test currently underway, it is believed that PHCG will have created the world’s first commercial, solar-powered cannabis cultivation light fixture.

“I am extremely excited to be testing our light fixture in a commercial setting,” said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “We are confident that the results from our previous research, development, and testing will be confirmed and that we will be able to provide the market with a cost effective, sustainable substitution for traditional high-intensity discharge grow lights.”

Pure Harvest’s light fixture, the InfiniLight™ AG, allows cannabis cultivators to dramatically reduce their carbon footprint by using solar panels and better storage to power their lighting fixtures instead of carbon-based energy from the electrical grid. The InfiniLight™ AG combines cutting-edge renewable energy technology with proven agricultural LED fixtures specifically designed to maximize cannabis production. This marriage of synergistic technologies is unique to PHCG and represents a paradigm shift in agricultural lighting.

“We believe that this game changing technology is absolutely necessary to prevent cannabis cultivators from becoming a major source of carbon emissions as the industry expands across the globe,” said Gregarek. “I am convinced that this technology has the potential to make a dramatic impact on the cannabis industry’s energy requirements and carbon emissions and that both cannabis businesses, regulators, and environmental agencies will see the inherent value in a cannabis light fixture that is powered solely by the sun.”

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company operating in various segments of the cannabis and hemp-CBD industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-CBD consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase online and in select Colorado retailers. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis and hemp-CBD operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis and hemp-CBD are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

