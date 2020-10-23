New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Function-as-a-Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798639/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 29.9% over the period 2020-2027. Developer-Centric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.3% CAGR and reach US$18.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Operator-Centric segment is readjusted to a revised 31.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.1% CAGR



The Function-as-a-Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.7% and 25.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 205-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

Fiorano Software Ltd.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Rogue Wave Software, Inc.

SAP SE

TIBCO Software, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Function-as-a-Service Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Developer-Centric

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Developer-Centric by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Operator-Centric

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Operator-Centric by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Public Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Public Cloud by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Private Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Private Cloud by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Web & Mobile

Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Web & Mobile Based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Research &

Academic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Research & Academic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Goods &

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Industry

Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Industry Verticals

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Function-as-a-Service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public

Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &

Mobile Based, Research & Academic and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

Industry Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public

Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &

Mobile Based, Research & Academic and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

Industry Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public

Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &

Mobile Based, Research & Academic and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

Industry Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public

Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &

Mobile Based, Research & Academic and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: China Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: China 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

Industry Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Function-as-a-Service Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public

Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &

Mobile Based, Research & Academic and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

Industry Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 71: France Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: France 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public

Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &

Mobile Based, Research & Academic and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: France Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 76: France 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

Industry Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 77: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public

Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &

Mobile Based, Research & Academic and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Germany Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 84: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service

by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

Industry Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 87: Italy Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public

Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Italy Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &

Mobile Based, Research & Academic and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

Industry Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 93: UK Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 94: UK 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

User Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 95: UK Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 96: UK 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public

Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 98: UK 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web &

Mobile Based, Research & Academic and Other Applications for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: UK Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 100: UK 7-Year Perspective for Function-as-a-Service by

Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

Industry Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 102: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Web & Mobile Based, Research & Academic and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 108: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,

Media & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Web & Mobile Based, Research & Academic and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,

Media & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 117: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Developer-Centric and

Operator-Centric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 118: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by User Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Developer-Centric and Operator-Centric for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 119: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private

Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 120: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Web & Mobile Based,

Research & Academic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 122: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Web & Mobile Based, Research & Academic and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 124: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for

Function-as-a-Service by Industry Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail,

Media & Entertainment and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

