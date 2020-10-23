New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798644/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Atmospheric Gases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$31.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrogen segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Gas Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Acetylene Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR

In the global Acetylene segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 304-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Air Liquide SA
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
  • Colfax Corporation
  • GCE Group AB
  • Itron, Inc.
  • Iwatani Corporation
  • Linde AG
  • Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.
  • Messer Group GmbH
  • Praxair, Inc.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gas Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gas Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Gas Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Gas Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Atmospheric Gases (Industrial Gas) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Atmospheric Gases (Industrial Gas) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Atmospheric Gases (Industrial Gas) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 7: Hydrogen (Industrial Gas) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Hydrogen (Industrial Gas) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Hydrogen (Industrial Gas) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Acetylene (Industrial Gas) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Acetylene (Industrial Gas) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Acetylene (Industrial Gas) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Helium (Industrial Gas) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Helium (Industrial Gas) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Helium (Industrial Gas) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Other Industrial Gases (Industrial Gas) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Other Industrial Gases (Industrial Gas) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Other Industrial Gases (Industrial Gas) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 19: Gas Delivery Systems (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Gas Delivery Systems (Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Gas Delivery Systems (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: Regulators (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Regulators (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: Regulators (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Purifiers & Filters (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Purifiers & Filters (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 27: Purifiers & Filters (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Flow Devices (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Flow Devices (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 30: Flow Devices (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Gas Generating Systems (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Gas Generating Systems (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 33: Gas Generating Systems (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 34: Cryogenic Products (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Cryogenic Products (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 36: Cryogenic Products (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: Gas Detection Systems (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Gas Detection Systems (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 39: Gas Detection Systems (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 40: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 42: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gas Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Gas Equipment Market in the United States by
Industrial Gas: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 45: United States Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: United States Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Gas Equipment Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 48: United States Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Canadian Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by
Industrial Gas in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 51: Gas Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Industrial Gas for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 52: Canadian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Canadian Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 54: Gas Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Gas Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the Period
2012-2019

Table 57: Japanese Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Japanese Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 59: Gas Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: Japanese Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 63: Chinese Gas Equipment Market by Industrial Gas:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 64: Chinese Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: Chinese Gas Equipment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gas Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Gas Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 68: Gas Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 69: European Gas Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: European Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020-2027

Table 71: Gas Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Industrial Gas: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: European Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: European Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 74: Gas Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: European Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 76: Gas Equipment Market in France by Industrial Gas:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 77: French Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 78: French Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: Gas Equipment Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: French Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: French Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 82: Gas Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 83: German Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 84: German Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Gas Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 86: German Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: German Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 88: Italian Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 90: Italian Gas Equipment Market by Industrial Gas:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 91: Italian Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 92: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 93: Italian Gas Equipment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: Gas Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the Period
2012-2019

Table 96: United Kingdom Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 98: Gas Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 99: United Kingdom Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 100: Spanish Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Spanish Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by
Industrial Gas in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 102: Gas Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Industrial Gas for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 103: Spanish Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 104: Spanish Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 105: Gas Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 106: Russian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: Gas Equipment Market in Russia by Industrial Gas:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 108: Russian Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 109: Russian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Gas Equipment Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 111: Russian Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020-2027

Table 113: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Industrial Gas: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 114: Rest of Europe Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Rest of Europe Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 116: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 117: Rest of Europe Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 119: Gas Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Gas Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Industrial
Gas: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Gas Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 127: Gas Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Australian Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 129: Australian Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Gas Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 131: Australian Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 132: Australian Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 133: Indian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: Indian Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by
Industrial Gas in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 135: Gas Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Industrial Gas for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 136: Indian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 137: Indian Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 138: Gas Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 139: Gas Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 140: South Korean Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 141: Gas Equipment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Gas Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 143: South Korean Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 144: Gas Equipment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027

Table 146: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 149: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Latin American Gas Equipment Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 152: Gas Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019

Table 153: Latin American Gas Equipment Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 154: Latin American Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 156: Latin American Gas Equipment Marketby Industrial
Gas: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 157: Latin American Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 159: Latin American Gas Equipment Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 160: Argentinean Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020-2027

Table 161: Gas Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Industrial Gas: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 162: Argentinean Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Argentinean Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 164: Gas Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 165: Argentinean Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 166: Gas Equipment Market in Brazil by Industrial Gas:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 167: Brazilian Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 168: Brazilian Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 169: Gas Equipment Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 170: Brazilian Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 171: Brazilian Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 172: Gas Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 173: Mexican Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 174: Mexican Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 175: Gas Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 176: Mexican Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 177: Mexican Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Gas Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Industrial Gas: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 180: Rest of Latin America Gas Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Rest of Latin America Gas Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 182: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 183: Rest of Latin America Gas Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 184: The Middle East Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 185: Gas Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 186: The Middle East Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 187: The Middle East Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027

Table 188: The Middle East Gas Equipment Historic Marketby
Industrial Gas in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 189: Gas Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Industrial Gas for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 190: The Middle East Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 191: The Middle East Gas Equipment Historic Marketby Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 192: Gas Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027

IRAN
Table 193: Iranian Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: Gas Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the Period
2012-2019

Table 195: Iranian Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Iranian Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 197: Gas Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 198: Iranian Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 199: Israeli Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020-2027

Table 200: Gas Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Industrial Gas: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 201: Israeli Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Israeli Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 203: Gas Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 204: Israeli Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 207: Saudi Arabian Gas Equipment Market by Industrial
Gas: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 208: Saudi Arabian Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 210: Saudi Arabian Gas Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 211: Gas Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: United Arab Emirates Gas Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 213: Gas Equipment Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 214: Gas Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 215: United Arab Emirates Gas Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 216: Gas Equipment Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 217: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial
Gas for the Period 2020-2027

Table 218: Rest of Middle East Gas Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019

Table 219: Rest of Middle East Gas Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 221: Rest of Middle East Gas Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 222: Rest of Middle East Gas Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 223: African Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027

Table 224: Gas Equipment Market in Africa by Industrial Gas:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 225: African Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 226: African Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 227: Gas Equipment Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 228: African Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
