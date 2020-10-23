New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798644/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Atmospheric Gases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$31.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrogen segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Gas Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Acetylene Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global Acetylene segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 304-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798644/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gas Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gas Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Gas Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Gas Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Atmospheric Gases (Industrial Gas) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Atmospheric Gases (Industrial Gas) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Atmospheric Gases (Industrial Gas) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Hydrogen (Industrial Gas) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hydrogen (Industrial Gas) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Hydrogen (Industrial Gas) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Acetylene (Industrial Gas) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Acetylene (Industrial Gas) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Acetylene (Industrial Gas) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Helium (Industrial Gas) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Helium (Industrial Gas) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Helium (Industrial Gas) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Industrial Gases (Industrial Gas) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Industrial Gases (Industrial Gas) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Industrial Gases (Industrial Gas) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Gas Delivery Systems (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Gas Delivery Systems (Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Gas Delivery Systems (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Regulators (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Regulators (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Regulators (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Purifiers & Filters (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Purifiers & Filters (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Purifiers & Filters (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Flow Devices (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Flow Devices (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Flow Devices (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Gas Generating Systems (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Gas Generating Systems (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Gas Generating Systems (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: Cryogenic Products (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Cryogenic Products (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Cryogenic Products (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Gas Detection Systems (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Gas Detection Systems (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Gas Detection Systems (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 40: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 42: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gas Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Gas Equipment Market in the United States by
Industrial Gas: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Gas Equipment Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by
Industrial Gas in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Gas Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Industrial Gas for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Gas Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Gas Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Gas Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Gas Equipment Market by Industrial Gas:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Gas Equipment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gas Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Gas Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Gas Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Gas Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020-2027
Table 71: Gas Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Industrial Gas: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Gas Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Gas Equipment Market in France by Industrial Gas:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: French Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Gas Equipment Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: French Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Gas Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 84: German Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Gas Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: German Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Gas Equipment Market by Industrial Gas:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Italian Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Gas Equipment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Gas Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: United Kingdom Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Gas Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: United Kingdom Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 100: Spanish Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Spanish Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by
Industrial Gas in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: Gas Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Industrial Gas for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Spanish Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Spanish Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 105: Gas Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 106: Russian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Gas Equipment Market in Russia by Industrial Gas:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Russian Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Russian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Gas Equipment Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: Russian Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020-2027
Table 113: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Industrial Gas: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 116: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Europe Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 119: Gas Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Gas Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Industrial
Gas: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Gas Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 127: Gas Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 129: Australian Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Gas Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Australian Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Australian Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 133: Indian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Indian Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by
Industrial Gas in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 135: Gas Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Industrial Gas for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Indian Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Indian Gas Equipment Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 138: Gas Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 139: Gas Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 141: Gas Equipment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Gas Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: South Korean Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Gas Equipment Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Latin American Gas Equipment Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 152: Gas Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Gas Equipment Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Gas Equipment Marketby Industrial
Gas: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Latin American Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Latin American Gas Equipment Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 160: Argentinean Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020-2027
Table 161: Gas Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Industrial Gas: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Argentinean Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 164: Gas Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Argentinean Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 166: Gas Equipment Market in Brazil by Industrial Gas:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Gas Equipment Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Brazilian Gas Equipment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Brazilian Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 172: Gas Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 174: Mexican Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Gas Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 176: Mexican Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 177: Mexican Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Gas Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Industrial Gas: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Latin America Gas Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Latin America Gas Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Latin America Gas Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 184: The Middle East Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 185: Gas Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: The Middle East Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: The Middle East Gas Equipment Historic Marketby
Industrial Gas in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 189: Gas Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Industrial Gas for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 190: The Middle East Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: The Middle East Gas Equipment Historic Marketby Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 192: Gas Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 193: Iranian Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Gas Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Iranian Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Iranian Market for Gas Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Gas Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Iranian Gas Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 199: Israeli Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020-2027
Table 200: Gas Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Industrial Gas: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Israeli Gas Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 203: Gas Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Israeli Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Gas Equipment Market by Industrial
Gas: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 208: Saudi Arabian Gas Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Gas Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Saudi Arabian Gas Equipment Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 211: Gas Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Industrial Gas for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Gas Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 213: Gas Equipment Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Gas Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: United Arab Emirates Gas Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Gas Equipment Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 217: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial
Gas for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Gas Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2012-2019
Table 219: Rest of Middle East Gas Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Gas Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Rest of Middle East Gas Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Rest of Middle East Gas Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 223: African Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Industrial Gas: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Gas Equipment Market in Africa by Industrial Gas:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: African Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Industrial Gas: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: African Gas Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Gas Equipment Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 228: African Gas Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798644/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: