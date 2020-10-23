New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Separation Membranes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798650/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Gas Separation Membranes: An Introduction

Robust Demand from Diverse Industrial Applications Spurs Growth

of Gas Separation Membrane Market

Carbon Dioxide Removal: The Leading Application Segment

Polymeric Membranes Continue to Capture Significant Market Share

Asia-Pacific Poised to Drive Market Growth

Competition

Gas Separation Membranes Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Air Liquide SA (France)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (USA)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe B.V. (The Netherlands)

GENERON IGS, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell UOP (USA)

Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (USA)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Schlumberger Ltd. (France)

Ube Industries, Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Benefits from the Escalating Demand for Membrane

Separation Technology in Various End-Use Applications

With Consumption of Natural Gas Growing, Demand Rises for

Membranes Use to Separate or Remove CO2 from Natural Gas

Global Production of Natural Gas (in bcm) by Region for 2014

and 2018

Natural Gas Production Growth by Country (in bcm) for the

Period 2018-2024

Evonik Unveils High-Performance Membrane for Natural Gas

Processing

Rising Significance of Membrane-based CO2 Capture Technologies

Fixed-Site-Carrier (FSC) Membranes and Mixed Matrix Membranes

(MMMs) for Gas Separation

Ongoing Advancements to Improve Competitiveness of Membrane

Process for CO2 Separation

Rapidly Growing Demand for Biogas Augurs Well for Gas

Separation Membranes Market

Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Advanced Economies for

the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Developing Economies for

the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Biogas Production (in exajoules) for the Years 2000,

2005, 2010, 2015 and 2019

Global Biogas Production by Geographic Region (in %) for 2019

Demand for Membrane Separation Technology Rises in Syngas Cleaning

Application of Membrane Technology in Nitrogen Generation

Significant Role of Gas Separation Membrane Technology in

Reducing Environmental Impact of Industrial Processes

Global Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Million Metric Tons) for

1980-2040

Growing Use of Polymeric Gas-Separation Membranes in Petroleum

Refining Application

Petroleum Industry Processes with Use of Membrane Technology

Membrane Materials Used for Gas Separation Processes in

Refineries: A Review

Mixed Matrix Membranes Present Considerable Growth

Opportunities for the Market

Graphene Oxide Membranes to Break Existing Gas Separation

Performance Barrier



