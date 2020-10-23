Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, reunited the "Powerhouse Trifecta" that helped launch Amazon’s brand new sports nutrition, health, and wellness category in the early 2000s.

Gould this week brought on-board Kenneth E. Collins, recently a director of sales for Glanbia, the world’s largest sports nutrition company in the world, as NPI’s new Executive Vice President.

Collins reunites with Gould and Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI, all of whom played a vital role in building Amazon’s sports nutrition, health, and wellness category the success it is today.

As Paul Harvey used to say, “Here is the rest of the story!”

Fifteen years ago, Fernandez worked for Amazon as a buyer when the online giant started expanding beyond books and electronics.

Gould was promoting health and wellness brands when he learned that Amazon was branching out to new categories.

“I knew Jeff, a buyer at Amazon, and I knew Ken, who was vice president for Muscle Foods,” Gould said. “Together, with my connections, we placed about 200 health and wellness products on Amazon’s new platform.”

Gould said it is nice that he, Fernandez, and Collins played an integral part in the development and inception of Amazon’s new sports nutrition, health, and wellness category.

“What an exciting time in my career to be part of the history of the largest online retailer in the world. This proves that ‘knowledge’ is power,” Gould said.

The reunited “Powerhouse Trifecta” now will put their experience and contacts to work to place NPI clients’ products with retailers, both online and brick-and-mortar.

“The three of us have worked in retail for decades,” Gould said. “When you combine my experience in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products with Jeff’s time working for Amazon and Walmart and now Ken’s knowledge of the sports nutrition and consumer goods industries, there is no one that can compete with us.”

Gould founded NPI, a one-stop global brand marketing company for health, wellness, and beauty companies. The Boca-Raton-based company works with domestic and international brands that want to expand their presence in the United States or enter the world’s largest consumer market for the first time.

Gould developed his revolutionary "Evolution of Distribution" platform to help international brands sell their products in the United States.

“We provide logistics and expertise with the FDA and U.S. Customs,” Gould said. “Once brands are in our warehouse, NPI’s retail professionals, led by Fernandez and Collins, promote products to buyers from large and small retailers throughout America.”

Gould also founded InHealth Media to provide cost-efficient and effective public relations and marketing for NPI clients.

"Through the 'Evolution of Distribution' system, NPI provides all the services companies need to sell their products in the United States," he said.

For more information, visit NPI online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com