Toronto, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto and CFA Society Ottawa announce Empire Company Limited a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia has been selected as the company to be researched and analyzed for in the local CFA Institute Research Challenge. Empire’s key businesses are food retailing and related real estate. With approximately $27.2 billion in annual sales and $14.8 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 127,000 people.

Ontario university student teams taking part in the local competition will prepare equity research reports on this Canadian (TSX) listed company and will be reviewed and scored by a panel of investment industry professionals. Based on scores from the written reports, the top four scoring teams will move onto the local finals on 18 February 2021.

“We are pleased to take part again in this year’s local CFA Institute Research Challenge alongside our friends at CFA Society Ottawa. This competition serves a valuable role in developing the practical skills required to be successful in the investment industry. By providing future practitioners with real-time case scenarios and the professional guidance of senior CFA charterholding practitioners, students get a unique opportunity to experience what it’s like to work in the investment industry. Our goal for this program is to provide future leaders with an opportunity to exercise their critical thinking skills in analyzing a Canadian company in a real-time situation.” said Sue Lemon, CEO, CFA Society Toronto.

The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual global competition that provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. Students work in teams to research and analyze a publicly-traded company, and each team writes a research report on their assigned company with a buy, sell, or hold recommendation.

There are four stages teams must successfully navigate through to be crowned winners the CFA Institute Research Challenge, they are local, sub-regional, regional, and global levels. At each stage, teams must present and defend their analysis to a panel of industry professionals. Students learn from experienced industry experts and peers from the world’s top business schools. All levels of this year’s competitions will be hosted exclusively online.

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 10,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 170,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 165 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 157 local member societies. For more information, visit http://www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Twitter at @CFAInstitute and on Facebook.com/CFAInstitute.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

