Bid procedure 29 October 2020
|Bonds
|Covered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5534 (SE0012230415) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond SEB 576 (SE0010049841) 2023-12-20
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1588 (SE0011063015) 2024-03-01
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 194 (SE0012142206) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2312 (SE0011116474) 2023-12-20
Covered Bond Länsförs. Hypotek 517 (SE0010298190) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond SCBC 145 (SE0012481349) 2024-06-12
|Bid date
|Thursday 29 October 2020
|Bid times
|0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5534
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 576
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1588
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 194
SEK 300 million ± SEK 150 million in issue 2312
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 517
SEK 600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 145
Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5534
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 576
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1588
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 194
A maximum of SEK 300 million per bid in issue 2312
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 517
A maximum of SEK 600 million per bid in issue 145
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1015 hours (CET) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Monday 2 November 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 23 October 2020
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: