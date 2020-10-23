Shelton, CT, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared an 8% increase in the common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $3.92 per share, or $0.98 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $3.64 per share, or $0.91 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.

Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization up to $300 million. This new program is set to expire in October 2023.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2019 revenues of $4.6 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484