Series RIKB 22 1026RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 10/28/202010/28/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,2952,486
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 110.715/1.740107.750/0.037
Total Number of Bids Received 68
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,2952,586
Total Number of Successful Bids 67
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 67
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 110.715/1.740107.750/0.037
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 110.840/1.680108.258/-0.054
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 110.715/1.740107.750/0.037
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 110.736/1.730107.802/0.028
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 110.840/1.680108.258/-0.054
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 110.715/1.740107.622/0.060
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 110.736/1.730107.795/0.029
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.001.04