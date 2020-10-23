|Series
|RIKB 22 1026
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|10/28/2020
|10/28/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,295
|2,486
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|110.715
|/
|1.740
|107.750
|/
|0.037
|Total Number of Bids Received
|6
|8
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,295
|2,586
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|6
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|6
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|110.715
|/
|1.740
|107.750
|/
|0.037
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|110.840
|/
|1.680
|108.258
|/
|-0.054
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|110.715
|/
|1.740
|107.750
|/
|0.037
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|110.736
|/
|1.730
|107.802
|/
|0.028
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|110.840
|/
|1.680
|108.258
|/
|-0.054
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|110.715
|/
|1.740
|107.622
|/
|0.060
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|110.736
|/
|1.730
|107.795
|/
|0.029
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
|1.04
