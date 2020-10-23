23/10/2020

TEREOS FINANCE GROUPE I S.A.

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

IF STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 16/10/2020 and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement dated 23/10/2020 BNP PARIBAS (contact: STANFORD HARTMANtelephone: 0207 595 8222 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: TEREOS FINANCE GROUPE I S.A. Guarantor(s) (if any): Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 300M Description: 7.5% FIXED NOTES DIE OCT 30, 2025 Offer price: 97.962

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP PARIBAS/NATIXIS/RABOBANK/CIC/COMMERZBANK/ING

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 16/10/2020 Stabilisation last occurred: 19/10/2020 Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 OTC





Date Lowest Price Highest Price 16/10/2020 98.3 98.375 19/10/20 98.55 99.55

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.