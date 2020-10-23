LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series for connecting investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in blockchain and cryptocurrency since 2014, today announced its initial line of speakers for this year’s CoinAgenda Global conference, being held virtually on October 28-29, 2020.

CoinAgenda will span two days, with the first day consisting of up to 30 companies (a mix of Angel and VC investments and tokens trading on exchanges) pitching in a demo day environment. On day two, CoinAgenda’s main sessions will feature fireside chats with four prominent industry leaders: Erik Voorhees, CEO and founder of ShapeShift; Ethereum co-founder and Decentral founder/CEO Anthony Di Iorio; William Quigley, Managing Director at Magnetic and co-founder of WAX.io; and Fred Chesnais, CEO at Atari.

Panels will focus on legal, regulatory and jurisdictional issues involved with starting and investing in blockchain companies as well as the rise of DeFi and investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The event will include open and private virtual networking sessions.

Other confirmed speakers include:

Douglas Horn, Whitepaper Author and Chief Architect at Telos

Piers Ridyard, Chief Executive Officer at Radix

Enzo Villani, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Alpha Sigma Capital

Irina Litchfield, Founding Advisor at ABE Global

John Hargrave, CEO at Media Shower and co-author with Evan Karnoupakis for newly launched book “Blockchain Success Stories”

Min Kim, Founder at ICON Project

Olga Feldmeier, CEO at Smartvalor.com

Scott Purcell, Founder & CEO at Prime Trust

Zachary Kelman, Managing Partner at Kelman Law PLLC

Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius.Network

Tim Frost, CEO of YIELD App

Bill Barhydt, Founder of Abra

Josh Lawler, Partner at Zuber Lawler

Jordan French, Executive Editor at Grit Daily News

Ricky Dodds, Strategy and Communication Lead at ICON Foundation

Lionel Iruke, Managing Partner at Empire Global Partners

Malcolm Tan, Founder at Gravitas International

Warren Whitlock, CEO at Stirling Corp

Joel Comm, Co Host of The Bad Crypto Podcast

Manny Alicandro, Partner at DeLucia, Mlynar & Alicandro LLP

James Gillingham, CEO at Finxflo

Dirk Lueth, Co-founder of Uplandme, Inc.

CoinAgenda tickets are currently on sale. To register or for sponsor inquiries, visit www.coinagenda.com.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda is the premier global conference series for connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014. CoinAgenda has held conferences in North America, Europe, and Asia, with its global conference happening each October in Las Vegas. CoinAgenda’s startup competition winners include Aeternity, Bancor, Cashbet, Omega One, SALT Lending, and Qtum. These companies have collectively raised more than $500 million with a combined market cap of $10 billion.

