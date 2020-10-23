Kinepolis Group NV

Press release

Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

23 October 2020, 17h45

On 20 October 2020, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from AXA S.A., notifying that, following a transfer of voting rights or securities with voting rights, the companies controlled by AXA SA, own 4,90% of the voting rights attached to shares of the Company, and therefore the threshold of 5% has been crossed downwards.

The notification of 20 October 2020 contains the following information:

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the

notification requirement: AXA S.A.

Transaction date: 16 October 2020

Relevant threshold: 5%

Denominator: 27 365 197

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities AXA S.A. 0 0 0,00% AXA Belgium 0 313 200 1,14% L'Ardenne Prévoyante 0 3 300 0,01% AXA France IARD 421 533 380 533 1,39% AXA France Vie 326 500 0 0,00% AXA Versicherungen AG 225 975 128 175 0,47% AXA Konzern AG 68 471 0 0,00% AXA MPS Assicurazioni Vita S p A 0 105 000 0,38% AXA Assicurazioni SpA 0 5 400 0,02% AXA Aurora Vida SA de Seguros y Reaseguros 0 3 000 0,01% Axa Assurances Vie Luxembourg SA 0 8 000 0,03% Unit holders of funds: different companies of the AXA Group 333 918 393 943 1,44% Subtotal 1 376 397 1 340 551 4,90% TOTAL 1 340 551 4,90%

The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held as well as the aforementioned notification and the regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18,952,288.41 €

Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

