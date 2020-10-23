Kinepolis Group NV
Press release
Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

23 October 2020, 17h45

On 20 October 2020, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from AXA S.A., notifying that, following a transfer of voting rights or securities with voting rights, the companies controlled by AXA SA, own 4,90% of the voting rights attached to shares of the Company, and therefore the threshold of 5% has been crossed downwards.

The notification of  20 October 2020 contains the following information:

Notification by:                                     A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the
notification requirement:                       AXA S.A.

Transaction date:                                  16 October 2020

Relevant threshold:                               5%

Denominator:                                       27 365 197

Notified details:

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
AXA S.A.00 0,00% 
AXA Belgium0313 200 1,14% 
L'Ardenne Prévoyante03 300 0,01% 
AXA France IARD421 533380 533 1,39% 
AXA France Vie326 5000 0,00% 
AXA Versicherungen AG225 975128 175 0,47% 
AXA Konzern AG68 4710 0,00% 
AXA MPS Assicurazioni Vita S p A0105 000 0,38% 
AXA Assicurazioni SpA05 400 0,02% 
AXA Aurora Vida SA de Seguros y Reaseguros03 000 0,01% 
Axa Assurances Vie Luxembourg SA08 000 0,03% 
Unit holders of funds: different companies of the AXA Group333 918393 943 1,44% 
Subtotal1 376 3971 340 551 4,90% 
 TOTAL1 340 551 4,90% 

The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held as well as the aforementioned notification and the regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV:                                                          18,952,288.41 €
Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV:                  27,365,197
Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV:                           27,365,197
In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

