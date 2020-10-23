Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

23 October 2020 at 7.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Supplement to Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

RG Partners Oy supplements its flagging notification made on 1 March 2020. According to the flagging notification made by RG Partners Oy on 1 March 2020, RG Partners Oy and the Society of Swedish Literature in Finland have on 1 March 2020 signed an agreement pursuant to which the Society of Swedish Literature in Finland will sell 5,803,154 shares in Aktia Bank Plc to RG Partners Oy. The acquisition was conditional upon RG Partners Oy receiving approval of the European Central Bank in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 2 of the Finnish Credit Institutions Act to acquire more than 10% of the shares in a credit institution and certain other approvals from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

RG Partners Oy supplements its flagging notification made on 1 March 2020 with the information that RG Partners Oy has on 23 October 2020 obtained all necessary regulatory approvals for the completion of the acquisition. The acquisition of the shares will be completed on or about 6 November 2020.

Following the transaction RG Partners Oy will own 7,078,115 shares, which is 10.18% of Aktia Bank Plc’s shares and voting rights.

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached 10.18 10.18 69,504,292 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.12

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000058870 7,078,115 10.18 SUBTOTAL A 7,078,115 10.18

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights SUBTOTAL B

AKTIA BANK PLC

For more information:

Mia Bengts, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6348

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority

