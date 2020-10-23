Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

23 October 2020 at 7.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

Aktia Bank Plc has received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Svenska litteratursällskapet i Finland rf ("SLS") that its shares and voting rights at Aktia Bank Plc will decrease under the disclosure threshold of 5% on or about 6 November 2020. Following the transaction SLS owns 0% of Aktia Bank Plc’s shares and voting rights.

SLS has on 1 March 2020 signed an agreement pursuant to which SLS will sell 5,803,154 shares in Aktia Bank Plc to RG Partners Oy. The acquisition was conditional upon RG Partners Oy receiving the approval of the European Central Bank in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 2 of the Finnish Credit Institutions Act to acquire more than 10% of the shares in a credit institution and certain other approvals from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. As the preconditions have been met on 23 October 2020, SLS disposes the shares in Aktia Bank Plc to RG Partners Oy on or about 6 November 2020.

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached 0% - 0% 69,504,292 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.34% - 8.34%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000058870 0 0 0% 0% SUBTOTAL A 0 0%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - SUBTOTAL B - - - - -

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Mia Bengts, General Counsel,

tel. +358 10 247 6348, mia.bengts@aktia.fi

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications,

tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority

www.aktia.com

