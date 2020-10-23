Update of the financial calendar
Paris, October 23, 2020 – The Atari Group will now publish its Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, on Wednesday, October 28th and will file it with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” at the same time.
The date of the annual general meeting is unchanged on December 4, 2020.
Contacts:
Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 – pm@atari-sa.com Tel +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se
Attachment
ATARI
Paris, FRANCE
CP 2020 10 23 Financial Calendar VDEFFILE URL | Copy the link below
Atari_fuji_2014.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: