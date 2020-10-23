23 October 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

CMA CGM S.A.

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

IF STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated [insert date] and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated [insert date(s)],] [insert name of Stabilisation Coordinator] (contact: [insert name]; telephone: [insert number]) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 525,000,000 Description: 7.50 per cent Notes due 15 January 2026 Offer price: 97.848

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP Paribas/HSBC/Cacib/ING/SG/CIC/Unicredit

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 16 October 2020 Stabilisation last occurred: 19 October 2020 Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 [Over the counter (OTC)] [insert venue name(s)]





Date Lowest Price Highest Price 16 Oct 2020 97.50 98.00 19 Oct 2020 98.13 98.39

