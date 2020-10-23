MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Cities innovator, Quantela, today announced that they have appointed Del White as their Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. Building on a background in the public sector, Del has spent years gaining global experience and expertise in the Enterprise, Commercial, and Service Provider markets. He is passionate about the intersection of technology and society and will oversee strategy, sales and business growth for Quantela’s Americas region.



Prior to joining Quantela, Del worked at Cisco for more than 20 years in multiple capacities leading Cisco’s Smart+Connected Cities team as Global Managing Director. He had also served as Senior Director for Global Meetings Sales, where he managed sales execution for Cisco’s multi-billion-dollar Global Meeting business which encompassed video and conferencing products. During that time, he championed the operation’s transition to the cloud with the Incubation Sales team.

“I am excited to join the Quantela team because their outcome-based funding model exemplifies their focus on results. If the solution doesn’t provide the outcome, they don’t get paid,” said Del White on his appointment. “Unlike a lot of technology companies that provide grand, but unrealistic smart city stories, Quantela is providing real solutions to real problems cities are facing today,” he observed.

Del also served as the Director of Strategy Planning & Operations, Global Collaboration Sales, developing and managing global sales strategy for Cisco’s multi-billion-dollar Collaboration Business and Sales Specialist organization. He has directed Product and Service sales across enterprise, commercial and the public sector. Leveraging his experience across the Public and Private sector, Del is uniquely positioned to help drive the growth in Quantela’s Americas region.

Quantela’s smart city solutions provide governments and city administrators with deeper insight and greater efficiencies in public health, transportation, parking, environmental management, waste management, safety and security, traffic, energy consumption and emergency management.

The company has more than 100 smart city deployments around the globe, with 18 of these being in the Americas. Its Coronavirus Emergency Response (CoVER) platform has been deployed in 33 cities globally including Sioux Falls, South Dakota in the US.

About Quantela Inc.

Headquartered in the USA, with a presence in Europe and Asia, Quantela is a smart city enabler that makes cities more livable and sustainable for its citizens. It does so by helping city administrators with its AI-powered platforms that deliver outcomes such as reduced energy consumption and CO 2 emissions; improved traffic flow, water and air quality; optimization of waste collection and management; better public safety through crisis management; increased revenues through asset optimization like parking spaces, and reduction of operating and maintenance costs.

Quantela is a pioneer in using ‘outcome-based financing models’ to unlock the economic value of its smart city projects. It enters into risk-based revenue or savings sharing business models with the cities to help them finance the projects.

For more information, visit, http://www.quantela.com

CONTACT: Kevin Mercuri

kevin@propheta.com

212-901-6914