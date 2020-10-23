Washington, DC, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) awarded $5.1 million in grants to 11 organizations under three Agency initiatives—the Entrepreneurship Education for Formerly Incarcerated Persons, the MBDA Enterprising Women of Color Business Center, and the Inner-City Innovation Hub programs.
“U.S. Department of Commerce is pleased to support these three important MBDA initiatives as they encourage ingenuity within minority business communities,” said U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. “These initiatives joining the national network of MBDA programs bolster innovative resources for minority entrepreneurs and business owners. The recipients of these grants will support minority enterprises and entrepreneurs from coast to coast, and I congratulate each recipient on their well-deserved award.”
“These programs offer another pathway to entrepreneurship, growth, and sustainability,” said David J. Byrd, MBDA National Director. “The Entrepreneurship Education for Formerly Incarcerated Persons is one way to address recidivism, providing tools and training to start a business. The Innovation Hub program will help initiate creative solutions that address challenges in the minority business community. The Enterprising Women of Color Business Centers will add fuel to the economic engine of growth already powered by women of color.”
The programs are two-year initiatives; the grant recipients include:
$1.2 million awarded to the Entrepreneurship Education for Formerly Incarcerated Persons Program:
$2.5 million awarded to the MBDA Enterprising Women of Color Business Center Program:
$ 1.4 million awarded to the Inner-City Innovation Hub Program:
Information about these grants are posted on the MBDA website at www.MBDA.gov/grantawards
About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)
MBDA is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority-owned businesses. For more than 50 years, our programs and services have better equipped minority-owned firms to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues and expand regionally, nationally and internationally. For more information visit www.MBDA.gov.
