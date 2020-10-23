New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$723.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Very Large Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$169.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wide Body Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR
The Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$139.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.
Narrow Body Aircraft Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR
In the global Narrow Body Aircraft segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$162 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$185.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$97.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market:
A Prelude
Growth Drivers in Nutshell
Global Competitor Market Shares
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalating Growth in Air Traffic Passengers and Increasing
Aircraft Deliveries Drive Demand for Aircraft Windows and
Windshields
Number of New Travelers in Million in Select Countries during
2006-2016
Projected Rise in Number of Global Air Travelers (in Billion)
for the Years 2016 through 2035
Percentage Growth in Global Demand for Air Traffic Passengers
for the Years 2010 through 2019
Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020
Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of
Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing
Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the
Period 2018-2037
Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,
2020, 2024 and 2028
Rising Defense Spending and Increasing Need for New Military
Aircrafts Drive Significant Demand for Aircraft Windows &
Windshields
Global Defense Spending in US$ Million by Region for the Years
2010 through 2018
Global Defense Expenditure of NATO Countries as a Percentage of
GDP
Replacement of Aging Aircrafts with New and Advanced Aircrafts:
A Business Case for Aircraft Windows & Windshields
Average Age of Global Operating Aircraft Fleet by Region/
Country During 2019-2029
Surge in Demand for Lighter Interior Components in New Airlines
Propels Market Growth
Features such as Navigation, Trajectory Predictions, and
Performance Computation Make Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Smarter
Trend towards Installation of Smart, Adjustable and Dimmable
Windows in Aircrafts Supports Growth
Challenges
Increasing Rate of Accidents Due to Sudden Windshield Brakes:
A Major Growth Restraint
Alternative Modes of Transportation: Another Challenging Factor
Existing Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries Hampers Growth of
Windows and Windshields
Increasing Fuel Prices Negatively Impact Market Growth
Product Overview
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields: An
Introduction
Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window
Type
Aircraft Cabin Windows
Aircraft Windshields
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Very Large Aircraft (Aircraft Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Very Large Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Very Large Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Wide Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Wide Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Wide Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Narrow Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Narrow Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Narrow Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Regional Transportation Aircraft (Aircraft Type)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Regional Transportation Aircraft (Aircraft Type)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012
to 2019
Table 15: Regional Transportation Aircraft (Aircraft Type)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Cabin Windows (Window Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Cabin Windows (Window Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Cabin Windows (Window Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Windshields (Window Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Windshields (Window Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Windshields (Window Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in the United States by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Window Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in the United States by Window Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Review by Aircraft Type in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Aircraft Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Window Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Review by Window Type in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Window
Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Window Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Aircraft
Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market by Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Window
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Window
Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market by Window Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 49: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Window Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Window Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in France by Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in France by Window Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Window
Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Window
Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Aircraft
Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market by Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Window
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Window
Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market by Window Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Review by Aircraft Type in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Aircraft Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Window Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Review by Window Type in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 84: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Window
Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Russia by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Window Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Russia by Window Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Aircraft Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Window Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Window Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Asia-Pacific by Aircraft Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Asia-Pacific by Window Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Window Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Window
Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Review by Aircraft Type in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Aircraft Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Window Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Review by Window Type in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Window
Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Aircraft Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Window Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Window Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 125: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Commercial Aviation
Aircraft Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Trends by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Marketby Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Window Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Window Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Marketby Window Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Window Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Window Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Brazil by Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Brazil by Window Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Window
Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Window
Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Rest of Latin America by Aircraft Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Window Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Rest of Latin America by Window Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Historic Marketby Aircraft Type in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Salesby Aircraft Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Window Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Historic Marketby Window Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 171: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Salesby Window Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Market for Commercial Aviation Aircraft
Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Window Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Window Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Window Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and
Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by
Aircraft Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market by Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Window Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields
Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by
Window Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows
and Windshields Market by Window Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: