New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$723.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Very Large Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$169.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wide Body Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $171.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR



The Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields market in the U.S. is estimated at US$171.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$139.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Narrow Body Aircraft Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR



In the global Narrow Body Aircraft segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$162 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$185.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$97.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Gentex Corporation

GKN Aerospace

NORDAM Group, Inc.

PPG Aerospace, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Sully

Triumph Group, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market:

A Prelude

Growth Drivers in Nutshell

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Growth in Air Traffic Passengers and Increasing

Aircraft Deliveries Drive Demand for Aircraft Windows and

Windshields

Number of New Travelers in Million in Select Countries during

2006-2016

Projected Rise in Number of Global Air Travelers (in Billion)

for the Years 2016 through 2035

Percentage Growth in Global Demand for Air Traffic Passengers

for the Years 2010 through 2019

Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020

Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the

Period 2018-2037

Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,

2020, 2024 and 2028

Rising Defense Spending and Increasing Need for New Military

Aircrafts Drive Significant Demand for Aircraft Windows &

Windshields

Global Defense Spending in US$ Million by Region for the Years

2010 through 2018

Global Defense Expenditure of NATO Countries as a Percentage of

GDP

Replacement of Aging Aircrafts with New and Advanced Aircrafts:

A Business Case for Aircraft Windows & Windshields

Average Age of Global Operating Aircraft Fleet by Region/

Country During 2019-2029

Surge in Demand for Lighter Interior Components in New Airlines

Propels Market Growth

Features such as Navigation, Trajectory Predictions, and

Performance Computation Make Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Smarter

Trend towards Installation of Smart, Adjustable and Dimmable

Windows in Aircrafts Supports Growth

Challenges

Increasing Rate of Accidents Due to Sudden Windshield Brakes:

A Major Growth Restraint

Alternative Modes of Transportation: Another Challenging Factor

Existing Backlogs in Aircraft Deliveries Hampers Growth of

Windows and Windshields

Increasing Fuel Prices Negatively Impact Market Growth

Product Overview

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields: An

Introduction

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields by Window

Type

Aircraft Cabin Windows

Aircraft Windshields



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Very Large Aircraft (Aircraft Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Very Large Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Very Large Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Wide Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Wide Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Wide Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Narrow Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Narrow Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Narrow Body Aircraft (Aircraft Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Regional Transportation Aircraft (Aircraft Type)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Regional Transportation Aircraft (Aircraft Type)

Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012

to 2019



Table 15: Regional Transportation Aircraft (Aircraft Type)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Cabin Windows (Window Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Cabin Windows (Window Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Cabin Windows (Window Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Windshields (Window Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Windshields (Window Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Windshields (Window Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in the United States by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Window Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in the United States by Window Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Review by Aircraft Type in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 30: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Aircraft Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Window Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Review by Window Type in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Window

Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Window Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Aircraft

Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market by Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Window

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Window

Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market by Window Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 49: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Window Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Window Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in France by Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in France by Window Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Window

Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Window

Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Aircraft

Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market by Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Window

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Window

Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market by Window Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Review by Aircraft Type in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 81: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Aircraft Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Window Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Review by Window Type in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Window

Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Russia by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Window Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Russia by Window Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Aircraft Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Window Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Window Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Asia-Pacific by Aircraft Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Asia-Pacific by Window Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Window Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Window

Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Review by Aircraft Type in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 114: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Aircraft Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Window Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Review by Window Type in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Window

Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Aircraft Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Window Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Window Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 125: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Commercial Aviation

Aircraft Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 128: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Trends by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 131: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Marketby Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by

Window Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Window Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Marketby Window Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Window Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Window Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Brazil by Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Brazil by Window Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Window

Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Window

Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Rest of Latin America by Aircraft Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Window Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Rest of Latin America by Window Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Aircraft Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Historic Marketby Aircraft Type in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Salesby Aircraft Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Window Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Historic Marketby Window Type in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 171: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Salesby Window Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Market for Commercial Aviation Aircraft

Windows and Windshields: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Window Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Window Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Analysis by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Window Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Window Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and

Windshields Market Share Breakdown by Window Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by

Aircraft Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market by Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by

Window Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows and Windshields

Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by

Window Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows

and Windshields Market by Window Type: Percentage Breakdown of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798207/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001