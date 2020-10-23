HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report 'Baidu and WIMI's layout in Hologram AR Business'. Recently, Baidu and CCTV news jointly held the "Baidu World 2020" conference in the form of an online live broadcast. In this conference with the theme of "All Things Intelligence", two virtual people launched a wonderful dialogue, which is "crossing time and space".



It is understood that the two virtual people are based on the image, memory, and knowledge possessed by Kang Hui and Robin Li 20 years ago. Not only the images, movements, and voices are close to the real people, but they are also able to chat with others smoothly and even the two virtual people can talk to each other.

Behind the virtual person is the comprehensive application of Baidu's AI technology, the integrated application of Baidu's AI technology accumulation and industrial practice for many years. At this conference, Dr. Wang Haifeng, the chief technology officer of Baidu, brought a new upgraded Baidu Brain 6.0. Baidu Brain's "software and hardware integrated AI large-scale production platform" is also continuing to upgrade. In terms of the software, the deep learning platform, "operating system of the Intelligent era", has comprehensively upgraded its API system. It enables developers to develop and deploy models more conveniently and efficiently. In terms of the hardware, Baidu's self-developed AI chip, Baidu Kunlun 2, has been pre-released. Compared with Baidu Kunlun 1 released in 2018, China's first cloud general AI processor, Baidu Kunlun 2 has significantly improved its performance and can better meet the AI computing needs of various scenarios.

The theme of this conference is AI, which is what we call artificial intelligence. What is worth our common attention at this conference is Robin Li's words delivered through AI vision methods, which also makes the holographic technology the focus of the public once again.

In the era of 5G, there should be a lot of imagination space, and the emergence of application scenarios will make the holographic AR appear explosive growth. In the next 3-5 years, the large-scale application of 5G will drive the holographic service.

WIMI provides multiple links in the development of holographic AR technology. Its business covers from holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition and development, and holographic AI face change. WIMI hologram cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system. WIMI has integrated the identities of a holographic AI cloud mobile software developer, service provider, and operator; meanwhile, it has become one of the leading integrated platforms in the holographic AI field.

WIMI Hologram stated that the company plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face change technology as the core technology, through multiple innovation system to support the holographic cloud platform services and 5G holographic communication applications. It is expected that once the 5G network begins to expand to more areas, then, the commercial use of holographic technology will obtain huge benefits.

Recently, WIMI extends to the semiconductor field. The company has announced the establishment of a joint venture to carry out the semiconductor chip business. It is reported that, at present, the semiconductor industry application demand in the field of holographic 3D vision is growing rapidly, so the company is trying to extend from the application layer to the chip field through the strategic direction of holographic 3D vision to combine software and hardware solutions, that is, to upgrade to the semiconductor field.

In addition, some industry insiders also expressed optimism that WIMI Hologram will have the opportunity to expand its AR holographic technology into new applications and business layers (to conduct semiconductor chip business). As a profitable company with early participation and a long-term growth market, WIMI is in a favorable position for rapid revenue growth.

