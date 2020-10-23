PICKERING, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is proud to congratulate Ontario Power Generation on the opening of its Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability CCNS Innovation and Collaboration Space in Pickering Ontario.

OCNI is also pleased to announce that it as signed a Community Partner Agreement of the CCNS under which OCNI will work closely with the CCNS in mobilizing Ontario’s strong nuclear supply chain to develop the unique tooling and remote handling systems required for nuclear decommissioning activities.

OCNI, working out of its head office in Pickering just down the road from CCNS Innovation Hub, will use its extensive international network in collaborating with the CCNS to development export opportunities for innovative nuclear decommissioning solutions generated by the CCNS and its partner organizations in the nuclear supply chain.

“The Canadian Nuclear Decommissioning Capabilities Catalog being prepared for OCNI will enable the CCNS to identify unique decommissioning competencies across the Canadian supply chain for deployment on OPG’s Pickering decommissioning project as well as on offshore decommissioning projects”, said OCNI President and CEO, Dr. Ron Oberth.

“The CCNS welcomes OCNI as a community and industry partner and looks forward to engaging with OCNI and its many member companies who have developed unique capabilities in reactor deconstruction and nuclear materials management through work on refurbishment and life extension projects on CANDU reactors at Darlington, Bruce, Argentina and South Korea”, added Carla Carmichael, OPG’s Vice President of Decommissioning Strategy and lead for the CCNS. “With its long history and experience, the Canadian nuclear supply chain is well poised to lead and advance innovations in the next phase of the nuclear lifecycle.

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 220 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.

Ron Oberth, President & CEO, OCNI Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries Tel: (905) 839-0073 or (647) 407-6081 Ron.Oberth@ocni.ca