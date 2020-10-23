New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Microservices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798159/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.2% over the period 2020-2027. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $241.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.9% CAGR
The Cloud Microservices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$486.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
A Prelude to Cloud Microservices
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Digital Transformation Drives the Cloud Microservices
Market
Innovations
Increasing Adoption of Cloud by Companies: A Key Growth Driver
Evolution of IoT applications to Drive Opportunities for Cloud
Microservices
Challenges in Implementation of Microservices
