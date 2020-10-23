New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Microservices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798159/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.2% over the period 2020-2027. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $241.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.9% CAGR



The Cloud Microservices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$486.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Contino Solutions Limited

IBM Corporation

Idexcel, Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

Kontena Inc.

Macaw Software Inc.

Marlabs Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Netifi Inc.

NGINX Inc.

OpenLegacy Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Pivotal Software, Inc.

RapidValue Solutions

Robomq

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SmartBear Software, Inc.

Software AG

Syntel, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Unifyed

Weaveworks Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798159/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Benefits

Introduction



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market by End Use

Retail and ecommerce Vertical Leads the Application Market

Regional Market Outlook

Market by Deployment Mode

A Prelude to Cloud Microservices

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Microservices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Competition

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Digital Transformation Drives the Cloud Microservices

Market

Innovations

Increasing Adoption of Cloud by Companies: A Key Growth Driver

Evolution of IoT applications to Drive Opportunities for Cloud

Microservices

Challenges in Implementation of Microservices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cloud Microservices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cloud Microservices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Platform (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Platform (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Public Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Public Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Private Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Private Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Hybrid Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Retail & Ecommerce (Industry Vertical) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Retail & Ecommerce (Industry Vertical) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Media & Entertainment (Industry Vertical) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Media & Entertainment (Industry Vertical) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (Industry

Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (Industry

Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



Table 21: Government (Industry Vertical) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Government (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: IT & ITeS (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: IT & ITeS (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 28: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Microservices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: United States Cloud Microservices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: United States Cloud Microservices Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Cloud Microservices Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 32: United States Cloud Microservices Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: United States Cloud Microservices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canadian Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Cloud Microservices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 37: Cloud Microservices Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 38: Canadian Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Canadian Cloud Microservices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to

2027



Table 40: Canadian Cloud Microservices Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 41: Japanese Market for Cloud Microservices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Japanese Cloud Microservices Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Cloud

Microservices Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 44: Japanese Cloud Microservices Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud

Microservices in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to

2027



Table 46: Cloud Microservices Market Share Shift in Japan by

Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 47: Chinese Cloud Microservices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Chinese Cloud Microservices Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 49: Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Cloud Microservices Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Chinese Demand for Cloud Microservices in US$

Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 52: Chinese Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown by

Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Microservices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 53: European Cloud Microservices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 54: European Cloud Microservices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 56: European Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: European Cloud Microservices Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 58: Cloud Microservices Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 59: European Cloud Microservices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 60: European Cloud Microservices Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Cloud Microservices Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Cloud Microservices Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: French Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 64: French Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Cloud Microservices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 66: French Cloud Microservices Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Cloud Microservices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: German Cloud Microservices Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 70: German Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: Cloud Microservices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Cloud Microservices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Cloud Microservices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Italian Cloud Microservices Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 75: Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 76: Cloud Microservices Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 77: Italian Demand for Cloud Microservices in US$

Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 78: Italian Cloud Microservices Market Share Breakdown by

Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Microservices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Cloud Microservices Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Cloud

Microservices Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Cloud Microservices Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cloud Microservices in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 84: Cloud Microservices Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Cloud Microservices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Cloud Microservices Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Cloud Microservices Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 88: Cloud Microservices Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Cloud Microservices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 90: Rest of Europe Cloud Microservices Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Cloud Microservices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Cloud Microservices Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Cloud Microservices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Cloud Microservices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: Cloud Microservices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Cloud Microservices Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2020

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Cloud Microservices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Cloud Microservices Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 99: Cloud Microservices Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 100: Rest of World Cloud Microservices Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Cloud Microservices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 102: Rest of World Cloud Microservices Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798159/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001