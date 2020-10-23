New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Field Service Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798155/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.9% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $402.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR



The Cloud Field Service Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$402.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$709.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 14.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 216-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acumatica, Inc.

Astea International Inc.

Clicksoftware

IBM Corporation

IFS Linkoping

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Servicemax, Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Servicepower Technologies PLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Cloud Field Service Management - An Introduction



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

APAC to Register Fastest Growth

North America



EUROPE

Market Overview of Cloud Field Service Management

Global Competitor Market Shares

Competition

Cloud Field Service Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Trends and Advancements

Recent Innovations in Cloud Field Service Management

Rise in Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) Drives the

Demand for Cloud FSM Market

Retail and Consumer Goods Industry to Register Fastest Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

