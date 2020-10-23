Dallas, TX, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long-standing Dickey’s Owner Operator MJ Breaux is upgrading his location from his current 4,000 square foot model to a new, innovative Dickey’s concept that will include space for an outdoor patio, 20-foot ceilings and an expansive open kitchen and dining room layout.

MJ is planning on taking advantage of the current real estate market for restaurants and retail spaces with his upgraded location and the 25-year Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee is keeping his store location in his hometown of Mesquite, an area that has grown substantially since he originally opened in 1995.

Breaux is on track to break ground on his enhanced location in the beginning of 2021 and plans to open by the following winter.

“When we think about barbecue, we think about gathering and that’s what we want to capture in our new upscaled dining room,” said MJ Breaux, Mesquite Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Operator. “Mesquite is a booming area and with my expanded location, I’ll be able to service more folks comfortably and meet the growing demands of the community who crave our delicious, authentic Texas-style barbecue.”

“Dickey’s has been a Texas tradition since 1941 and we’re honored to have partners like MJ who have been a part of our brand’s history from early on and who continue to shape our brand’s legacy for the future,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

