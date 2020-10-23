New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell Signaling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798118/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Endocrine Signaling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paracrine Signaling segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $826.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Cell Signaling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$826.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$713.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Autocrine Signaling Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR



In the global Autocrine Signaling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$384.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$538.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$464.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 218-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Coporation

Merck KgaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cell Signaling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

