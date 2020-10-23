Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced the Company was selected by FMB Development Group - one of Southern California’s most dynamic and community-oriented developers of luxury residential real estate to provide air purification units for all their real estate projects in California. FMB Group’s initial purchase was designed to prepare to provide air purification to all of its residential units.

“We’re pleased to be chosen by FMB Development to test purchase our air purifiers and in the future provide every home, apartment office being built by them so that families and the community can live in safer environments,” said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President and BDO.

“The decision to partner with Kronos was made in order to provide safety to our tenants and buyers and as a response to both COVID-19 as well as the air quality dangers presented by the massive California wild fires. Recent research suggests that microscopical aerosolized infectious particles that may carry viruses can remain in indoor air and affect indoor air quality and Kronos offers the most advanced air purification technology that is also very ecofriendly and cost effective as it doesn’t require any filter changes -by utilizing patented, washable filtration plates,” said Ilan Kenig, FMB Development founder and CEO.

Kronos Air purifiers remediate airborne pollutants and infectious contaminants. The Kronos air purification units are capable of capturing microscopical nano sized particles and can drastically reduce airborne bacteria, viruses, mold, allergens as well as smoke from the indoor air.

Recent article titled Crowding and the coronavirus: Why different parts of NYC have been hit harder reported that due to inability in crowded apartment buildings to practice CDC recommended social distancing, so that if you have one infected person with a highly infectious and transmissible virus, it’s just a recipe for disaster. Another study reported in this article describes effects of crowded living spaces: “What we found was that the more dense your personal environment is, so your household rather than the city, the greater the likelihood of COVID positivity,” said Dr. Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman, a co-author of the study.

Strategically placing powerful advanced air purifiers may potentially reduce the risk of infection due to a 99.97% reduction of airborne particles as small as SARS-CoV-2 (approximately 0.0146 microns) in occupied, crowded spaces and will certainly increase overall indoor air quality.

Kronos air purification devices are portable, standalone units that use state of art ionic wind technology that could filter the particles down to 14.6nm which is far beyond the 0.3microns that traditional HEPA could not filter. This technology has been proven to remove 99.99% of formaldehyde and other harmful elements from air.

About FMB DEVELOPMENT

FMB Development is one of Southern California’s most dynamic and community-oriented developers of luxury residential real estate, focusing on prime locations spanning from Venice to Downtown Los Angeles.

Our distinctive properties range from single-family homes to multi-unit residential buildings to mixed-use developments, showcasing the latest in architectural design, unique artistic elements, and the highest quality materials and finishes.

We work in partnership with the communities where we operate, developing real estate that is suited to the surrounding neighborhood, increasing property values, and improving the quality of life for local residents.

Our Values: Quality

FMB Development creates state-of-the-art properties that utilize only the highest quality materials and finishes.

Innovation

With our eye on the future, we integrate breakthrough design, green and sustainable features, and smart home technology.

Community

We work to leave every neighborhood where we operate, better than when we arrive. We create strategic partnerships with the local communities to design properties that seamlessly integrate with and contribute to each area’s unique character and needs.

Philanthropy

We give back in every community where we do business.

For more information please visit http://www.fmbdevelopment.com/

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize and purify the air, while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtrQDt1R26Ulh8v-S-EpJg

Contact us via: info@kronosati.co or visit www.kronosati.co or www.1800SAFEAIR.com

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)