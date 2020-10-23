NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Intercepts Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) on behalf of Intercept stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Intercept has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 8, 2020, news outlets reported that Intercept was “facing an investigation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the potential risk of liver injury in patients taking Ocaliva, [Intercept’s] treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, a rare, chronic liver disease.”

On this news, Intercept’s stock price fell $3.30 per share, or 8.05%, to close at $37.69 per share on October 8, 2020.

