5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Land, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Marine segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Cargo Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.
Air Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR
In the global Air segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cargo Handling Equipment Market: A Prelude
Diesel Propulsion: The Largest Segment
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cargo Handling Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Cargo Volumes Worldwide Translates into Growth for
Cargo Handling Equipment Market
Air Cargo Demand
Air Cargo Demand Worldwide: Percentage Change in Freight Tonne
Kilometers (FTKs) and Available Freight Tonne kilometers:
(AFTKs) as of April 2019
Global Air Cargo Traffic Growth Rate in % by Region for the
Period 2007-2017 and 2018-2037
Global Air Freight Traffic in Million Metric Tons for the Years
2010 through 2019
Seaborne Trade
Global Seaborne Trade: Goods Loaded and Unloaded in Million
Tons by Developed, Developing and Transition Economies for
the Years 2012 and 2017
Global Seaborne Trade: Goods Loaded in Million Tons by Type of
Cargo for the Years 2012 and 2017
World Economic Trends Impact Global Cargo Volumes, Influencing
Demand for Cargo Handling Equipment
World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major Economies for
the Years 2017 through 2020
Sustained Increase in Industrial Production Activity: An
Opportunity for Cargo Handling Equipment Market
Industrial Production Index by Select Countries for the Period
2014-2018
Industrial Production Indicator: Annual Variation in Industrial
Production by Select Countries for the Period 2013-2017
Booming E-Commerce Industry Augurs Well for Cargo Handling
Equipment Market
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Leading Retail E-Commerce Market: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion
for 2019
Container Handling Equipment Market: Growing Trade Activities
Spurs Growth
Automation of Cargo Handling Equipment Presents Opportunity for
the Market
Strict Emission Regulations Drive Demand for Fuel-Efficient
Cargo Handling Equipment
Shift towards Sustainable Electricity-driven Cargo Handling
Equipment
China Seeks to Eliminate Old Emission-Causing Cargo Handling
Equipment
Innovations & Advancements
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cargo Handling Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
