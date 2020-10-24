New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cargo Handling Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798100/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Land, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Marine segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Cargo Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.



Air Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR



In the global Air segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

Gantrex, Inc.

Hangcha Group Co., Ltd.

Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC

Hyster Company

JBT Corporation

Kalmar

KION Group AG

Konecranes

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.

MacGregor

Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sany Group

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Tec Containers S.A.

Teleflex Lionel-Dupont (Tld)

Terex Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

TUG Technologies Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cargo Handling Equipment Market: A Prelude

Diesel Propulsion: The Largest Segment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cargo Handling Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Cargo Volumes Worldwide Translates into Growth for

Cargo Handling Equipment Market

Air Cargo Demand

Air Cargo Demand Worldwide: Percentage Change in Freight Tonne

Kilometers (FTKs) and Available Freight Tonne kilometers:

(AFTKs) as of April 2019

Global Air Cargo Traffic Growth Rate in % by Region for the

Period 2007-2017 and 2018-2037

Global Air Freight Traffic in Million Metric Tons for the Years

2010 through 2019

Seaborne Trade

Global Seaborne Trade: Goods Loaded and Unloaded in Million

Tons by Developed, Developing and Transition Economies for

the Years 2012 and 2017

Global Seaborne Trade: Goods Loaded in Million Tons by Type of

Cargo for the Years 2012 and 2017

World Economic Trends Impact Global Cargo Volumes, Influencing

Demand for Cargo Handling Equipment

World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major Economies for

the Years 2017 through 2020

Sustained Increase in Industrial Production Activity: An

Opportunity for Cargo Handling Equipment Market

Industrial Production Index by Select Countries for the Period

2014-2018

Industrial Production Indicator: Annual Variation in Industrial

Production by Select Countries for the Period 2013-2017

Booming E-Commerce Industry Augurs Well for Cargo Handling

Equipment Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Market: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion

for 2019

Container Handling Equipment Market: Growing Trade Activities

Spurs Growth

Automation of Cargo Handling Equipment Presents Opportunity for

the Market

Strict Emission Regulations Drive Demand for Fuel-Efficient

Cargo Handling Equipment

Shift towards Sustainable Electricity-driven Cargo Handling

Equipment

China Seeks to Eliminate Old Emission-Causing Cargo Handling

Equipment

Innovations & Advancements

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cargo Handling Equipment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

