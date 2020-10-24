New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Screening Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798062/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nucleic Acid Test (NAT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $611.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Blood Screening market in the U.S. is estimated at US$611.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$910.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Rapid Tests Segment to Record 9% CAGR
In the global Rapid Tests segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$256 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$449.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$554.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Blood Screening Market to Witness Moderate Growth
The Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) Segment to Register Highest Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Blood Screening Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Blood Donation Rates to Bode Well for Market Growth
Percentage of People Preferring to Donate Blood by Select
Countries: 2018
Various Initiatives to Donate Blood Propel Market Growth
Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases
Total Number of Disease Cases Reported in the US due to
Infected Fleas, Ticks, and Mosquitoes: 2004-2016
Disease Response Towards Climate Change during the Recent Past
Opportunities and Challenges in Blood Screening
Innovations to Propel Market Growth
Various Measures for Ensuring Donated Blood Safety, a Key
Driver for Market Growth
Introduction of Novel Products to Support Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
