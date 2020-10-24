New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Screening Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798062/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nucleic Acid Test (NAT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $611.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Blood Screening market in the U.S. is estimated at US$611.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$910.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Rapid Tests Segment to Record 9% CAGR



In the global Rapid Tests segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$256 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$449.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$554.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Grifols International SA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Blood Screening Market to Witness Moderate Growth

The Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) Segment to Register Highest Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Blood Screening Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Blood Donation Rates to Bode Well for Market Growth

Percentage of People Preferring to Donate Blood by Select

Countries: 2018

Various Initiatives to Donate Blood Propel Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases

Total Number of Disease Cases Reported in the US due to

Infected Fleas, Ticks, and Mosquitoes: 2004-2016

Disease Response Towards Climate Change during the Recent Past

Opportunities and Challenges in Blood Screening

Innovations to Propel Market Growth

Various Measures for Ensuring Donated Blood Safety, a Key

Driver for Market Growth

Introduction of Novel Products to Support Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Blood Screening Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Blood Screening Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Blood Screening Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) (Technology)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) (Technology)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) (Technology)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Rapid Tests (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Rapid Tests (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Rapid Tests (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Western Blot Assay (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Western Blot Assay (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Western Blot Assay (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) (Technology) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) (Technology)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 18: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) (Technology) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Reagents & Kits (Product & Service) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Reagents & Kits (Product & Service) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Reagents & Kits (Product & Service) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Instruments (Product & Service) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Instruments (Product & Service) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Instruments (Product & Service) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Software & Services (Product & Service) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Software & Services (Product & Service) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Software & Services (Product & Service) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Blood Banks (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Blood Banks (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Blood Banks (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Blood Screening Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: Blood Screening Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: United States Blood Screening Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Blood Screening Market in the United States by

Product & Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: United States Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Blood Screening Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Blood Screening Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Blood Screening Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Blood Screening Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Blood Screening Historic Market Review by

Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Blood Screening Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 49: Canadian Blood Screening Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Blood Screening Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Blood Screening Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Blood

Screening Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: Blood Screening Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Blood Screening Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Blood Screening: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Blood Screening Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Blood Screening Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blood

Screening in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Japanese Blood Screening Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Blood Screening Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Blood Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: Chinese Blood Screening Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 63: Blood Screening Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Blood Screening Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Blood Screening Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Blood Screening Market by Product & Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Demand for Blood Screening in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Blood Screening Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Blood Screening Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Blood Screening Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Blood Screening Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Blood Screening Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Blood Screening Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: European Blood Screening Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: Blood Screening Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: European Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020-2027



Table 77: Blood Screening Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product & Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Blood Screening Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Blood Screening Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: European Blood Screening Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: French Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Blood Screening Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Blood Screening Market in France by Product &

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: French Blood Screening Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Blood Screening Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Blood Screening Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Blood Screening Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Blood Screening Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: German Blood Screening Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Blood Screening Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: German Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Blood Screening Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Blood Screening Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Blood Screening Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Blood Screening Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Blood Screening Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Blood Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 101: Italian Blood Screening Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 102: Blood Screening Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Blood Screening Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Blood Screening Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Blood Screening Market by Product & Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Demand for Blood Screening in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Blood Screening Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Blood

Screening Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 110: Blood Screening Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Blood Screening Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Blood Screening: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product &

Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Blood Screening Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Blood Screening Market Share Analysis

by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Blood Screening in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: United Kingdom Blood Screening Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Blood Screening Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Blood Screening Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 119: Blood Screening Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Spanish Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Blood Screening Historic Market Review by

Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Blood Screening Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 124: Spanish Blood Screening Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Blood Screening Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 126: Spanish Blood Screening Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 127: Blood Screening Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 128: Russian Blood Screening Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Blood Screening Market in Russia by Product &

Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Blood Screening Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Blood Screening Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Blood Screening Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 137: Rest of Europe Blood Screening Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 138: Blood Screening Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020-2027



Table 140: Blood Screening Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product & Service: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Blood Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Blood Screening Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Blood Screening Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Blood Screening Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 146: Blood Screening Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Blood Screening Market in Asia-Pacific by Product &

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Market Share Analysis

by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Blood Screening Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Australian Blood Screening Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 158: Blood Screening Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Blood Screening Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Blood Screening Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Blood Screening Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Blood Screening Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Blood Screening Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 166: Blood Screening Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 167: Blood Screening Market in India: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Indian Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Blood Screening Historic Market Review by

Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Blood Screening Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 172: Indian Blood Screening Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Blood Screening Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 174: Indian Blood Screening Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Blood Screening Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Blood Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 177: Blood Screening Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Blood Screening Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Blood Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 180: Blood Screening Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Blood Screening Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Blood Screening Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Blood Screening Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Blood Screening Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 185: Blood Screening Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Blood Screening:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product & Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Blood Screening Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Market Share

Analysis by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Blood Screening in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Blood Screening Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Blood Screening Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 194: Blood Screening Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Blood Screening Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Blood Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 197: Latin American Blood Screening Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 198: Blood Screening Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Blood Screening Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Blood Screening Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Blood Screening Market by Product &

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Demand for Blood Screening in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Blood Screening Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Blood Screening Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Blood Screening Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 206: Argentinean Blood Screening Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 207: Blood Screening Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020-2027



Table 209: Blood Screening Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product & Service: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown

by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Blood Screening Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 212: Blood Screening Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Blood Screening Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 214: Brazilian Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Blood Screening Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Blood Screening Market in Brazil by Product &

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Blood Screening Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Blood Screening Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Blood Screening Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Blood Screening Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Blood Screening Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 223: Mexican Blood Screening Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 224: Blood Screening Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Blood Screening Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Blood Screening Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product & Service: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Blood Screening Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Blood Screening Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 231: Blood Screening Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Blood Screening Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 233: Rest of Latin America Blood Screening Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Blood Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Blood Screening Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service:

2020 to 2027



Table 236: Blood Screening Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product & Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Blood Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Latin America Blood Screening Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Blood Screening Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 240: Blood Screening Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 242: Blood Screening Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: The Middle East Blood Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Blood Screening Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 245: Blood Screening Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Blood Screening Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: The Middle East Blood Screening Historic Market by

Product & Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 249: Blood Screening Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Service for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Blood Screening Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: Blood Screening Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 252: The Middle East Blood Screening Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 253: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Blood

Screening Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 254: Blood Screening Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 255: Iranian Blood Screening Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Iranian Market for Blood Screening: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product & Service

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 257: Blood Screening Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product & Service for the Period

2012-2019



Table 258: Iranian Blood Screening Market Share Analysis by

Product & Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blood

Screening in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 260: Iranian Blood Screening Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 261: Blood Screening Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 262: Israeli Blood Screening Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 263: Israeli Blood Screening Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 264: Blood Screening Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 265: Israeli Blood Screening Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product & Service: 2020-2027



Table 266: Blood Screening Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product & Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



