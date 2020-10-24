TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley HomeStore (Ashley) is excited to announce a partnership with Elite Rewards, an incentive program company, to raise money for Ashley’s Hope to Dream non-profit organization. Elite Rewards has committed to a 5% donation from the total Mastercard Reward cards awarded with purchases at participating Hope to Dream Ashley HomeStores in the U.S. and Canada. The program began October 1st and will continue through December.

Participating Ashley HomeStores will offer various promotions through the end of the year not only to reward the customer but to raise funds for children in need. This collaboration between the Ashley HomeStores hopes to raise $100,000, equating to over 500 beds for the Hope to Dream charity. Visit your local Ashley HomeStore to find out how you can participate in this effort. In addition, Elite Rewards has agreed to run the program again in 2021, February 23rd through March 31st.

Hope to Dream was founded in 2010 on the guiding principle, that every child deserves a good night’s sleep. A portion of the proceeds for every mattress purchased at a participating Ashley HomeStore in the U.S. and Canada helps pay for a bed for an underserved child. Over 560 Ashley HomeStores participate in the program to date and over 100,000 beds have been donated.

“We are very excited to partner with Elite Rewards on this promotion. Our Hope to Dream program is near and dear to our hearts, we are celebrating the non-profit’s 10th anniversary this year, and we cannot wait to see how this generous donation will impact the amount of beds we are able to donate to underserved children,” said Ben Thorud, President, Hope to Dream.

“This pandemic is unprecedented and has affected so many people and businesses. Fortunately for us, however, we've been blessed and humbled as our work with many more retailers has continued and even grown, especially with Ashley HomeStore,” said Grant Riley, Vice President, CMC-Meridian/Elite Rewards. “When we learned about Hope to Dream, knowing that every penny goes towards the charity, ensuring a child the value of a good night's sleep and a bed to call their own, it was a no-brainer for us when asked to participate. Our hope is that other businesses will support this life-transforming mission, too.”

Learn more about Hope to Dream at https://www.ahopetodream.com/.

Hope to Dream - Ashley HomeStore believes that every child deserves a good night’s sleep. Founded in 2010 on that guiding principle, Ashley HomeStore’s “Hope to Dream” program provides beds to children in need across the U.S. and Canada. A portion of the proceeds for every mattress purchased at a participating Ashley HomeStore helps pay for a bed for an underserved child. Since its inception, more than 100,000 children have received a brand new bed. Those wishing to nominate a child can visit www.Ahopetodream.com or request an electronic application by emailing Admin@Ahopetodream.com. In-store applications are also available at participating locations.

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world’s best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,050 locations in 60 countries.

Elite Rewards provides imagination, tailored consultation, and a full portfolio of products to increase sales, build customer loyalty, and shift customer and employee behavior. Whether it’s reward cards, merchandise, travel, or points programs, Elite Rewards partners with the world’s top brands to bring unparalleled and unique promotions and resources for every phase of your business. For over 25 years, Elite Rewards has made it seamless and effortless to launch a promotion or program with no risk at all for our clients.

