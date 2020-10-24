New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barrier Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798030/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.2% over the period 2020-2027. Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Barrier Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A-SAFE Ltd.

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

Delta Scientific Corporation

FutureNet Group, Inc.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

Lindsay Corporation

N.V. Bekaert S.A.

Tata Steel Ltd.

Trinity Industries, Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798030/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Active Vs Passive Barriers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Barrier Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regulatory Mandates Drive Installation of Barrier Systems

Developing Markets Emerge as Focal Area of Growth Driven by

Rise in Vehicle Ownership

Role of Flexible Safety Barrier Systems

Growing Need for Highway Safety Spurs Installation

A Peek into Barrier System Advances over the Years

Mobile Barrier Systems: A Review

Demand for Road Safety Barriers Parallels Infrastructure Growth

Improving Automotive Industry Outlook Supports Growth

Opportunities

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the

Period 2015-2023

Investments in Transportation Infrastructure Catalyses

Installation of New Barriers

Number of Infrastructure Projects by Region: 2018

Global Infrastructure Investment by Sector: 2010-2020

Global Number of Infrastructure Projects by Region: 2018

Average Growth in Traffic Across Various Regional Markets:

2017-2023

Rising Investment in Airport Infrastructure Provides Business

Case for Barrier Systems

Global Airport Contruction Investments: 2018-2022

Global Airport Contruction Investments by Type: 2018-2022

Global Airport Contruction Investments by Region: 2018-2022



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Barrier Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Barrier Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Barrier Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Active (Function) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Active (Function) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Active (Function) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Passive (Function) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Passive (Function) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Passive (Function) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Roadways (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Roadways (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Roadways (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Railways (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Railways (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Railways (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Barrier Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Barrier Systems Market in the United States by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Barrier Systems Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Barrier Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Barrier Systems Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Barrier Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Barrier Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Barrier Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Barrier Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Barrier Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Barrier

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Barrier Systems Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Barrier Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Barrier Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Barrier Systems Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Barrier Systems in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Barrier Systems Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Barrier Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Barrier Systems Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Barrier Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Barrier Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027



Table 53: Barrier Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Barrier Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Barrier Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Barrier Systems Market in France by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Barrier Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Barrier Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Barrier Systems Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Barrier Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Barrier Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Barrier Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Barrier Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Barrier Systems Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Barrier Systems in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Barrier Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Barrier Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Barrier Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Barrier Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Barrier Systems Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Barrier Systems Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Barrier Systems Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Barrier Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Barrier Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Barrier Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Barrier Systems Market in Russia by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Barrier Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Barrier Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027



Table 95: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Barrier Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Barrier Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Barrier Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Barrier Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Barrier Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Barrier Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Barrier Systems Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Barrier Systems Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Barrier Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Barrier Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Barrier Systems Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Barrier Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Barrier Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 123: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Barrier Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Barrier Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Barrier Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Barrier Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Barrier Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Barrier Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Barrier Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Barrier Systems Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Barrier Systems Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Barrier Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Barrier Systems Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Barrier Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Barrier Systems Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Barrier Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027



Table 143: Barrier Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Barrier Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Barrier Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Barrier Systems Market in Brazil by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Barrier Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Barrier Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Barrier Systems Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Barrier Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Barrier Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Barrier Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Barrier Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Barrier Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Barrier Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Barrier Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Barrier Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Barrier Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Barrier Systems Historic Market by

Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Barrier Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Barrier Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Barrier Systems Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Barrier Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Barrier Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Barrier Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Barrier

Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Barrier Systems Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Barrier Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027



Table 182: Barrier Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Barrier Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Barrier Systems Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Barrier Systems Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Barrier Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Barrier Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Barrier Systems Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Barrier Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Barrier Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Barrier Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Barrier Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 195: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Barrier Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Barrier Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Barrier Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Barrier Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Barrier Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Barrier Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Barrier Systems Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Barrier Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Barrier Systems Market in Africa by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Barrier Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Barrier Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Barrier Systems Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798030/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001