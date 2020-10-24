New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798011/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solenoid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the EGR Valve segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Automotive Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Brake Combination Valve Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR



In the global Brake Combination Valve segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 394-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Aptiv PLC

BorgWarner, Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tenneco, Inc.

Valeo SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798011/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Valves Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Valves Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Solenoid (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Solenoid (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Solenoid (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: EGR Valve (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: EGR Valve (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: EGR Valve (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Brake Combination Valve (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Brake Combination Valve (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Brake Combination Valve (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Fuel System Valve (Product) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Fuel System Valve (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Fuel System Valve (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Engine Valve (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Engine Valve (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Engine Valve (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Engine (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Engine (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Engine (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Brake (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Brake (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Brake (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: HVAC (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: HVAC (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: HVAC (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Hydraulic (Function) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Hydraulic (Function) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Hydraulic (Function) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Pneumatic (Function) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Pneumatic (Function) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Pneumatic (Function) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Electric (Function) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Electric (Function) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 42: Electric (Function) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Mechanical (Function) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Mechanical (Function) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 45: Mechanical (Function) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Other Functions (Function) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Other Functions (Function) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 48: Other Functions (Function) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Valves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: United States Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Automotive Valves Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Automotive Valves Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Automotive Valves Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Automotive Valves Market in the United States by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: United States Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Automotive Valves Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Automotive Valves Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Canadian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Automotive Valves Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Automotive Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Automotive Valves Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Automotive Valves Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Market for Automotive Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Automotive Valves Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Automotive Valves Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Demand for Automotive Valves in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Automotive Valves Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Chinese Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Automotive Valves Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Valves Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: European Automotive Valves Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Automotive Valves Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Automotive Valves Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 89: Automotive Valves Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Automotive Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Automotive Valves Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: European Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027



Table 95: Automotive Valves Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: Automotive Valves Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: French Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Automotive Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: French Automotive Valves Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Automotive Valves Market in France by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: French Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 106: Automotive Valves Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: German Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Automotive Valves Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: German Automotive Valves Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Automotive Valves Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 114: German Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 115: Italian Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Automotive Valves Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Italian Demand for Automotive Valves in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Automotive Valves Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Italian Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 123: Italian Automotive Valves Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Valves: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Automotive Valves Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: United Kingdom Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: United Kingdom Automotive Valves Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Valves: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Automotive Valves Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: United Kingdom Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 133: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Spanish Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 135: Automotive Valves Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Automotive Valves Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 138: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Spanish Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 141: Automotive Valves Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 142: Russian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Automotive Valves Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 144: Russian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Russian Automotive Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Automotive Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 147: Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Russian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Automotive Valves Market in Russia by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 150: Russian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 151: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 152: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027



Table 158: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 160: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Automotive Valves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Automotive Valves Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Automotive Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 169: Automotive Valves Market in Asia-Pacific by

Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 171: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 172: Automotive Valves Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Australian Automotive Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 174: Australian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Automotive Valves Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Australian Automotive Valves Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Automotive Valves Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Australian Automotive Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 180: Australian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 181: Indian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Indian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Automotive Valves Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Indian Automotive Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Automotive Valves Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 186: Indian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Indian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Indian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 189: Automotive Valves Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 190: Automotive Valves Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Automotive Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 192: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Automotive Valves Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: South Korean Automotive Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Automotive Valves Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: South Korean Automotive Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 198: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Valves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Valves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 208: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 209: Automotive Valves Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 211: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 213: Latin American Automotive Valves Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 214: Latin American Demand for Automotive Valves in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Automotive Valves Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 219: Latin American Automotive Valves Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 220: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 221: Automotive Valves Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 222: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Argentinean Automotive Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 224: Automotive Valves Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 225: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027



Table 227: Automotive Valves Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 228: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 229: Automotive Valves Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 230: Brazilian Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 231: Brazilian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Automotive Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 233: Brazilian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 234: Brazilian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 235: Automotive Valves Market in Brazil by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 236: Brazilian Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 237: Brazilian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 238: Automotive Valves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 239: Mexican Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 240: Mexican Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Automotive Valves Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 242: Mexican Automotive Valves Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 243: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Automotive Valves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 245: Mexican Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019



Table 246: Mexican Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 248: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 249: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: Automotive Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 252: Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to

2027



Table 254: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Latin America by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 255: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 256: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 257: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 258: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 259: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 260: The Middle East Automotive Valves Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 261: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 262: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 263: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 264: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 266: The Middle East Automotive Valves Historic Market by

Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 267: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 268: Iranian Market for Automotive Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 269: Automotive Valves Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 270: Iranian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 271: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 272: Iranian Automotive Valves Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798011/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001