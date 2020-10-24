New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Safety System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797999/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020-2027. Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$104 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Automotive Safety System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Safety System: An Introduction
Top Car Safety Features
Automotive Safety System: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
India
Global Competitor Market Shares
Global and China Automotive Safety System: Breakdown of
Revenues by Manufacturers for the Period 2009-2013E
Automotive Safety System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Major Factors to Accelerate the Automotive Safety System Market
Government Mandates Drives Increased Demand for Automotive
Safety System Market
Driver Monitoring System (DMS): A Must Have Technology for
Automotive Safety System
Growing Concerns over Cost of New Safety Features in High-tech
Cars to Hamper the Automotive Safety System Market
The Risk of Software Failures to Restrain the Automotive Safety
System Market
Autonomous Vehicles: A New Opportunity of Automotive Safety
System Market
Electric Vehicles That Offer Advanced Safety Systems
Challenges of Automotive Cybersecurity Threat in Safety System
Market
Top Luxury Cars with Automotive Safety System
Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Safety System Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Safety System Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Safety System Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Active (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Active (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Active (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Passive (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Passive (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Passive (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: PC (On-highway) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: PC (On-highway) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: PC (On-highway) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: LCV (On-highway) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: LCV (On-highway) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: LCV (On-highway) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Buses (On-highway) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Buses (On-highway) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Buses (On-highway) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Trucks (On-highway) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Trucks (On-highway) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Trucks (On-highway) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Hardware (Offering) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Hardware (Offering) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Software (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Software (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Safety System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: United States Automotive Safety System Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Automotive Safety System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Automotive Safety System Market in the United States
by On-highway: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Automotive Safety System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Automotive Safety System Market in the United States
by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Automotive Safety System Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Automotive Safety System Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Canadian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Review by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Automotive Safety System Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Automotive Safety System Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Automotive Safety System Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Automotive Safety System Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Automotive Safety System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Safety System Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Automotive Safety System Market Share
Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Automotive Safety System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Automotive Safety System Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Automotive Safety System Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Chinese Automotive Safety System Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Automotive Safety System Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market by
On-highway: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 61: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market by Offering:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Safety System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Automotive Safety System Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Automotive Safety System Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Automotive Safety System Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: European Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: European Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020-2027
Table 71: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe in US$
Million by On-highway: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe in US$
Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: French Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Automotive Safety System Market in France by
On-highway: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: French Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Automotive Safety System Market Share Analysis
by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Automotive Safety System Market in France by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: French Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Automotive Safety System Market Share Analysis
by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: German Automotive Safety System Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Automotive Safety System Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: German Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Automotive Safety System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Automotive Safety System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Italian Automotive Safety System Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 96: Automotive Safety System Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Automotive Safety System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Automotive Safety System Market by
On-highway: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 100: Italian Automotive Safety System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Automotive Safety System Market by Offering:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 104: Automotive Safety System Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Automotive Safety System Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Safety System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
On-highway for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Automotive Safety System Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Automotive Safety System Market Share
Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Safety System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Automotive Safety System Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Automotive Safety System Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Automotive Safety System Market Analysis in Spain in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Automotive Safety System Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Spanish Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Spanish Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Review by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Automotive Safety System Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Automotive Safety System Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Russian Automotive Safety System Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Automotive Safety System Market in Russia by
On-highway: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Automotive Safety System Market in Russia by
Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020-2027
Table 134: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by On-highway: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027
Table 137: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 140: Automotive Safety System Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 145: Automotive Safety System Market in Asia-Pacific by
On-highway: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Share
Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Automotive Safety System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Australian Automotive Safety System Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Automotive Safety System Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Australian Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Automotive Safety System Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Automotive Safety System Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 160: Automotive Safety System Market Analysis in India in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Automotive Safety System Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Indian Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Indian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Review by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Automotive Safety System Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Automotive Safety System Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Automotive Safety System Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Automotive Safety System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 171: Automotive Safety System Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Automotive Safety System Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
On-highway for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Automotive Safety System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019
Table 174: Automotive Safety System Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Automotive Safety System Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Automotive Safety System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 177: Automotive Safety System Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 179: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Safety
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by On-highway for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
On-highway for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market
Share Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Safety
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 188: Automotive Safety System Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 190: Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 191: Latin American Automotive Safety System
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 192: Automotive Safety System Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market by
On-highway: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 196: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Automotive Safety System Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 202: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020-2027
Table 203: Automotive Safety System Market in Argentina in US$
Million by On-highway: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027
Table 206: Automotive Safety System Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 208: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Automotive Safety System Market in Brazil by
On-highway: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Share
Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Automotive Safety System Market in Brazil by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 217: Mexican Automotive Safety System Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 218: Automotive Safety System Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Automotive Safety System Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Automotive Safety System Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Automotive Safety System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Automotive Safety System Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million in
Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 227: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway:
2020 to 2027
Table 230: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Latin
America by On-highway: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
Market Share Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering:
2020 to 2027
Table 233: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Latin
America by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 236: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 237: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 238: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 239: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 240: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to
2027
Table 242: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Historic
Market by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to
2027
Table 245: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Historic
Market by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 248: Automotive Safety System Market in Iran in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 249: Iranian Automotive Safety System Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Iranian Market for Automotive Safety System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway
for the Period 2020-2027
