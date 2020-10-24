New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Safety System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797999/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020-2027. Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$104 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Automotive Safety System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aptiv PLC

Autoliv, Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Magna International, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797999/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Safety System: An Introduction

Top Car Safety Features

Automotive Safety System: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

India

Global Competitor Market Shares

Global and China Automotive Safety System: Breakdown of

Revenues by Manufacturers for the Period 2009-2013E

Automotive Safety System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Factors to Accelerate the Automotive Safety System Market

Government Mandates Drives Increased Demand for Automotive

Safety System Market

Driver Monitoring System (DMS): A Must Have Technology for

Automotive Safety System

Growing Concerns over Cost of New Safety Features in High-tech

Cars to Hamper the Automotive Safety System Market

The Risk of Software Failures to Restrain the Automotive Safety

System Market

Autonomous Vehicles: A New Opportunity of Automotive Safety

System Market

Electric Vehicles That Offer Advanced Safety Systems

Challenges of Automotive Cybersecurity Threat in Safety System

Market

Top Luxury Cars with Automotive Safety System

Innovations



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Safety System Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Safety System Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Safety System Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Active (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Active (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Active (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Passive (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Passive (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Passive (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: PC (On-highway) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: PC (On-highway) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: PC (On-highway) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: LCV (On-highway) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: LCV (On-highway) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: LCV (On-highway) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Buses (On-highway) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Buses (On-highway) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Buses (On-highway) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Trucks (On-highway) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Trucks (On-highway) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Trucks (On-highway) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Hardware (Offering) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Hardware (Offering) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Software (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Software (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Safety System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: United States Automotive Safety System Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Automotive Safety System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Automotive Safety System Market in the United States

by On-highway: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Automotive Safety System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Automotive Safety System Market in the United States

by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Automotive Safety System Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Automotive Safety System Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Review by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Automotive Safety System Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Automotive Safety System Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive

Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 47: Automotive Safety System Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Automotive Safety System Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Automotive Safety System: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Automotive Safety System Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Automotive Safety System Market Share

Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Automotive Safety System: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Automotive Safety System Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Automotive Safety System Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Chinese Automotive Safety System Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: Automotive Safety System Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market by

On-highway: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 61: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Safety System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Automotive Safety System Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Automotive Safety System Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Automotive Safety System Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: European Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: European Automotive Safety System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020-2027



Table 71: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe in US$

Million by On-highway: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Automotive Safety System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027



Table 74: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe in US$

Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: French Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Automotive Safety System Market in France by

On-highway: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Automotive Safety System Market Share Analysis

by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Automotive Safety System Market in France by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: French Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Automotive Safety System Market Share Analysis

by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: German Automotive Safety System Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Automotive Safety System Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: German Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Automotive Safety System Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Automotive Safety System Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Italian Automotive Safety System Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Automotive Safety System Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Automotive Safety System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Automotive Safety System Market by

On-highway: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 100: Italian Automotive Safety System Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Automotive Safety System Market by Offering:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 104: Automotive Safety System Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Automotive Safety System Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Safety System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

On-highway for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Automotive Safety System Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Automotive Safety System Market Share

Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Safety System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Automotive Safety System Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Automotive Safety System Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Automotive Safety System Market Analysis in Spain in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: Automotive Safety System Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Spanish Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Spanish Automotive Safety System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Review by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Automotive Safety System Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Automotive Safety System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Automotive Safety System Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million in

Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: Russian Automotive Safety System Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Automotive Safety System Market in Russia by

On-highway: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Automotive Safety System Market in Russia by

Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 132: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020-2027



Table 134: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by On-highway: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027



Table 137: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 140: Automotive Safety System Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 145: Automotive Safety System Market in Asia-Pacific by

On-highway: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Share

Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Automotive Safety System Market in Asia-Pacific by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Australian Automotive Safety System Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Automotive Safety System Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Automotive Safety System Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Automotive Safety System Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 160: Automotive Safety System Market Analysis in India in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: Automotive Safety System Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Indian Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Indian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Review by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Automotive Safety System Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Automotive Safety System Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Automotive Safety System Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Automotive Safety System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 171: Automotive Safety System Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Automotive Safety System Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

On-highway for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Automotive Safety System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019



Table 174: Automotive Safety System Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Automotive Safety System Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Automotive Safety System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 177: Automotive Safety System Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 179: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Safety

System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by On-highway for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

On-highway for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market

Share Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Safety

System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Offering for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Offering for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market

Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 188: Automotive Safety System Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 190: Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 191: Latin American Automotive Safety System

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 192: Automotive Safety System Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market by

On-highway: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 196: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 200: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 201: Automotive Safety System Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 202: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020-2027



Table 203: Automotive Safety System Market in Argentina in US$

Million by On-highway: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027



Table 206: Automotive Safety System Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 208: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Automotive Safety System Market in Brazil by

On-highway: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Share

Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Automotive Safety System Market in Brazil by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 217: Mexican Automotive Safety System Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 218: Automotive Safety System Market in Mexico:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Automotive Safety System Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Automotive Safety System Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Automotive Safety System Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Automotive Safety System Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million in

Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 227: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway:

2020 to 2027



Table 230: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Latin

America by On-highway: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System

Market Share Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering:

2020 to 2027



Table 233: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Latin

America by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System

Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 236: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 237: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 239: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to

2027



Table 242: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Historic

Market by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to

2027



Table 245: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Historic

Market by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 246: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive

Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 248: Automotive Safety System Market in Iran in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 249: Iranian Automotive Safety System Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Iranian Market for Automotive Safety System: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway

for the Period 2020-2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797999/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001