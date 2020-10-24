New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Engine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797974/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. L4, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$51.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the L6 segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Automotive Engine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



V6 Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global V6 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Engine: An Industry Overview

North American Automotive Engine Market: An Insight

Asia-Pacific Leading the Automotive Engine Market

Automotive Industry: An Insider

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Engine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Automotive Internal Combustion Engines Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Engine Pistons Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Engine Actuators Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Engine Control Units (ECU) Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Automotive Engine Emission Control System Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players



Adoption of New Engine Technologies Drive the Market

Rising Investments to Build Superior Emission Control

Equipment: A New Trend among Manufacturers

Engine Downsizing Regulations Plays a Major Role in Escalating

the Market Demand

Increase in Vehicle Production Drives Demand for Engines

Global Automotive Market: Volume Production by Vehicle Type (In

Million Units)

Demand for High Power and High Torque Engines Propels the Market

High Aftermarket Cost: A Major Constraint

Higher Research & Development Costs for Engine and Engine

Mounts Hampers the Market

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles Slows Down Market Growth

Strict Government Norms for Reducing Carbon Footprint: A Major

Challenge

Product Overview

Automotive Engine: A Definition

History

Types of Engines



