4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$11.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR



The Automotive Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



Other Fiber Types Segment to Record 10% CAGR



In the global Other Fiber Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Continental Structural Plastics, Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc.

SGL Group

The Carbon Company

The Carbon Company Solvay SA

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

UFP Technologies, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Automotive Composites - Emerging Role in Evolving Automotive

Market

Thermoset Composites Capture Larger Market Share

Automotive Exterior Parts Lead Market Growth in Application

Segment

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Vehicle Lightweighting and Fuel Economy Steers

Market Expansion

Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by

CAFE Standards for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Compliance with Tighter Emissions Standards Dependent on

Vehicle Weight Strengthens Demand

Pressing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint in Automotive Sector

to Benefit Demand in the Market: Global CO2 Emissions:

Percentage (In %) Breakdown by Sector (2018)

Global Overview of Emissions Legislation for Light Duty

Vehicles for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2027

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target

(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the

Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Stable Automobile Production Trends to Significantly Benefit

Growth Prospects

Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Vehicle Production

Drives Demand in the Market: Global Light Vehicle Production

(In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years

2017, 2019, 2022

Robust Automobile Production Outlook in Asia Pacific Widens Demand

Flourishing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives

Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population & Spending

(In Million & US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-

Pacific by Country for the Year 2018

Emergence of Green Mobility Unlocks New Revenue Opportunities

Global Electric Vehicles Sales (In Million) for the Years 2020,

2025 & 2030

Expanding Application Areas Extends Demand for Carbon Fiber

Composites

Global Carbon Composites Demand (In Thousand Tons) in

Automotive Industry for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Technological Advancements and Products Innovations Fuel

Healthy Demand in the Market

Expanding Presence of Composite Components in Heavy Duty Vehicles

Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities

for Automotive Composites: Heavy Trucks Production Volume

(in Units) in Asia Pacific Region by Country (2018)

US Class 3-8 Truck Sales (In 1,000s) for the Years 2017, 2019 &

2021

Increasing Expansion Activities and Collaborations Critical to

Future Growth

Cost Barriers and Slower Production Cycles Overshadow Growth



