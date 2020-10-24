New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Balance Shaft Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797961/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Inline-4 Cylinder, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the V-6 segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Automotive Balance Shaft market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Other Engine Types Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Other Engine Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$459.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$637.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Engine Power Components, Inc.

Metaldyne LLC

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Otics Corporation

SHW AG

SKF Group

Tfo Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Balance Shaft Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Sales Volume of Vehicles Equipped with Inline-4 Cylinder

Engine Steers Market Expansion

Rising Share of 4-Cylinder Engines to Benefit Market Growth:

Percentage Breakdown (In %) of US Vehicle Sales by Cylinder

Group for the Years 2017, 2018 & 2019

Performance Benefits of Balance Shafts Critical to Reducing

Engine NvH Levels

Stable Automobile Production Trends Bodes Well for Market Growth

Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Vehicle Production

Drives Demand in the Market: Global Light Vehicle Production

(In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years

2017, 2019, 2022

Steadily Expanding Automobile Production in Asia Pacific Fuels

Substantial Demand

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle

Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:

Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-

Pacific by Country for the Year 2018

Tightening Emissions Regulations and Growing Focus on Fuel

Efficiency Boosts Market Prospects

Pressing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint in Automotive Sector

to Benefit Demand in the Market: Percentage (In %) Breakdown

of US Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Sector (2018)

Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage (In %) Breakdown by Sector (2018)

Innovations in Balance Shaft Designs and Materials Crucial to

Market Growth

Expanding SUV Sales and Rising Penetration of Electric Vehicles

to Challenge Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

