New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Test Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797949/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial PCs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mass Interconnect Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR



The Automated Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$858.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Probes Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR



In the global Probes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$718 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$781.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$591.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 381-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advantest Corporation

Aeroflex USA, Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Chroma ATE, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Roos Instruments, Inc.

SPEA SpA

STAr Technologies, Inc.

Xcerra Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797949/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Global Automated Test Equipment Market Witnessing Significant

Growth

Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors Display Positive

Influence on the Automated Test Equipment Market

Consumer Electronics Sector Driving Growth in ATE Market



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of Wireless Technologies in Automotive Industry -

A Major Trend

Semiconductor ATE Driven by Demand from Consumer, Computing,

and Communication Markets

Demand for Mobile Automated Solutions Driving Growth in

Automated Test Equipment Market

Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices - Key to Growth in ATE

Market

High Demand for Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment

Increasing Adoption of System-on-Chip to Drive the Market Growth

Defense - A Key End-Use Industry Playing Major Role

Teradyne Releases UltraSerial60G to Expand UltraFLEX Platform

Capabilities

Unigraf Introduces UCD-240 USB-C Test Automation Tool

QIAGEN and DiaSorin Launch QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus Technology

Teradyne Acquires Lemsys

NI Partners Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G New Radio:

( NR) Devices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automated Test Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automated Test Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Industrial PCs (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Industrial PCs (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Industrial PCs (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Mass Interconnect Devices (Component) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Mass Interconnect Devices (Component) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Mass Interconnect Devices (Component) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Probes (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Probes (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Probes (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Defense (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Defense (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Defense (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: IT & Telecommunications (Industry) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: IT & Telecommunications (Industry) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: IT & Telecommunications (Industry) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Automotive (Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Industries (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Industries (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Industries (Industry) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Memory Chip Testing (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Memory Chip Testing (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Memory Chip Testing (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Mixed Signal Testing (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Mixed Signal Testing (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Mixed Signal Testing (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Digital Testing (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Digital Testing (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Digital Testing (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automated Test Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Automated Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Automated Test Equipment Market in the United States

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Automated Test Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Automated Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Automated Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Automated Test Equipment Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Automated Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Automated Test Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Automated Test Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Automated Test Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry for 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Canadian Automated Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Automated Test Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Automated Test Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Automated Test Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automated

Test Equipment in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Japanese Automated Test Equipment Market in US$

Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 60: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan

by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Market for Automated Test Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Automated Test Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Automated Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Automated Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Automated Test Equipment Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Demand for Automated Test Equipment in US$

Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Automated Test Equipment Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Chinese Automated Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Automated Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Automated Test Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automated Test Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

European Automatic Test Equipment Market

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Automated Test Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 74: Automated Test Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Automated Test Equipment Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Automated Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 77: Automated Test Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Automated Test Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 80: Automated Test Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Automated Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 83: Automated Test Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: Automated Test Equipment Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: French Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Automated Test Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Automated Test Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 91: Automated Test Equipment Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: French Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Automated Test Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Automated Test Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Automated Test Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Automated Test Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 99: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Automated Test Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: German Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italian Automated Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Automated Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Automated Test Equipment Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 106: Italian Demand for Automated Test Equipment in US$

Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Automated Test Equipment Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Italian Automated Test Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Automated Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Automated Test Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Automated Test Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Automated Test Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automated Test Equipment in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: United Kingdom Automated Test Equipment Market in

US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 117: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Automated Test Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Automated Test Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Automated Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Automated Test Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Automated Test Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Automated Test Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry for 2012-2019



Table 126: Spanish Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Spanish Automated Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Spanish Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Automated Test Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Automated Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Automated Test Equipment Market in Russia by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Automated Test Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Automated Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Automated Test Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Automated Test Equipment Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Automated Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 140: Automated Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Automated Test Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 143: Automated Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Automated Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Automated Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific - Key Market of ATE

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 149: Automated Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Automated Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Automated Test Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 157: Automated Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Automated Test Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Automated Test Equipment Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Automated Test Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 165: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Automated Test Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 169: Indian Automated Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Automated Test Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Indian Automated Test Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Automated Test Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Industry for 2012-2019



Table 174: Indian Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Indian Automated Test Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Indian Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Automated Test Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Automated Test Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Automated Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 180: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Automated Test Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Automated Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 183: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Automated Test Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Automated Test Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automated Test

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Automated Test Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automated Test Equipment in US$ Million by Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market

in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 192: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automated Test

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Automated Test Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Automated Test Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 197: Automated Test Equipment Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Automated Test Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Automated Test Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Automated Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Automated Test Equipment Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 202: Latin American Demand for Automated Test Equipment

in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Automated Test Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Latin American Automated Test Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 206: Automated Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Automated Test Equipment Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Automated Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 209: Automated Test Equipment Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Automated Test Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 212: Automated Test Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Automated Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 215: Automated Test Equipment Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 217: Automated Test Equipment Market in Brazil by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Automated Test Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 223: Automated Test Equipment Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 226: Automated Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Automated Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Automated Test Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019



Table 231: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Automated Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Automated Test Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 234: Mexican Automated Test Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Automated Test Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 236: Automated Test Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Automated Test Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Latin America Automated Test Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 239: Automated Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 240: Automated Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Automated Test Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 242: Automated Test Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Latin America Automated Test Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Automated Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 245: Automated Test Equipment Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Automated Test Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Automated Test Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 248: The Middle East Automated Test Equipment Historic

Market by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 249: Automated Test Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Automated Test Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020

to 2027



Table 251: Automated Test Equipment Market in the Middle East:



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797949/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001