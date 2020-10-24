New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Test Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797949/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial PCs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mass Interconnect Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR
The Automated Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$858.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.
Probes Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR
In the global Probes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$718 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$781.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$591.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 381-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automated Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Global Automated Test Equipment Market Witnessing Significant
Growth
Telecommunication and Automotive Sectors Display Positive
Influence on the Automated Test Equipment Market
Consumer Electronics Sector Driving Growth in ATE Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Adoption of Wireless Technologies in Automotive Industry -
A Major Trend
Semiconductor ATE Driven by Demand from Consumer, Computing,
and Communication Markets
Demand for Mobile Automated Solutions Driving Growth in
Automated Test Equipment Market
Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices - Key to Growth in ATE
Market
High Demand for Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment
Increasing Adoption of System-on-Chip to Drive the Market Growth
Defense - A Key End-Use Industry Playing Major Role
Teradyne Releases UltraSerial60G to Expand UltraFLEX Platform
Capabilities
Unigraf Introduces UCD-240 USB-C Test Automation Tool
QIAGEN and DiaSorin Launch QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus Technology
Teradyne Acquires Lemsys
NI Partners Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G New Radio:
( NR) Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797949/?utm_source=GNW
