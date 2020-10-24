New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Guided Vehicle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797945/?utm_source=GNW

0. Smart manufacturing is the new revolution that will mark the next generation of production. Self-aware, self-optimized, self-configured equipment with the ability to wirelessly communicate with each other; advanced networking; real-time controls; more closer alignment of business management and plant floor activities and supply chains; additive manufacturing are few of the disruptive smart factory trends currently underway. Among these, "automation" lies at the heart of the smart factory concept. Almost like the beating heart, automation provides the foundation for the creation of knowledge-embedded manufacturing operations. Automating labor intensive operations is the starting point for automation, and as the most labor intensive process in manufacturing and warehousing, material handling is at the bottom of the automation pyramid. Defined as the movement of products and materials throughout the manufacturing process, material handling is labor intensive and expensive. Benefits of automating material handling include reduced human role in unproductive, repetitive and labor intensive tasks and the ensuing freeing up of resources for other core activities; greater throughput capability; better space utilization; increased production control; inventory control; improved stock rotation; reduced operation cost; improved worker safety; reduced losses from damage; and reduction in handling costs.



The importance of production efficiency can be put into perspective by the fact that over 55% of factory operation managers earmark budgets for investing in resources that support achievement of higher production rates. Technology innovation in automation, in this regard, is a key factor to boost productivity. Benefiting from increased investments in factory automation are AGVs, the workhorse of every processing and manufacturing plant. AGVs help automate repetitive, labor intensive tasks such as carrying pallets, rolls, racks, carts, and containers. Modern AGVs have come a long way from simple materials handlers to the current intelligent autonomous robots that find their way across the plant floor using advanced auditory or visual or environmental stimulus. On the plant floor, these highly functional smart robots ensure on-time delivery of parts to the production/assembly line. Benefits offered by AGVs include round the clock transit of materials; traceability that ensures that the plant manager remains informed of the material movement around the facility; ability to time-stamp pick-up, transit and delivery of items which can help in route optimization and improvements; ability to integrate information generated by AGVs into enterprise resource planning (ERP) or materials resource planning (MRP) systems; among others.



AGVs are moving from wired operation to wireless operations. Benefits of wireless AGVs include enhanced plant safety; operational flexibility; superior delivery speeds as it eliminates bottlenecks and obstruction in movements commonly experienced with wired operation; ability to operate AGV fleets on the plant floor; overthrows the need to modify or reconstruct the factor environment which is often needed for wired AGVs; changes in route plans can be easily executed as wireless AGVs can record and store images, identify obstructions and calculate their position; ability to autonomously take decisions about the best route in a manner that avoids collisions. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.3% of the global market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period supported by the Made in China (MIC) 2025 initiative that aims to bring the country`s massive manufacturing and production sector into the forefront of global technology competitiveness. Inspired by Germany`s "Industry 4.0", MIC 2025 will enhance adoption of automation, digital and IoT technologies. Faced with new and changing economic forces, the Chinese government through this initiative is stepping up investments in cutting edge robotics, automation and digital IT technologies to competitively integrate into the global manufacturing chain dominated by industrialized economies such as EU, Germany and the United States and move from being a low cost competitor to a direct added-value competitor.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Types of Automated Guided Vehicles

Forklift Truck

Tow Vehicle

Pallet Truck

Other Types of AGVs

Navigation Technology in AGVs

Applications of AGVs

Advantages of AGVs

Standards for AGVs

Focus on Automation & Production Efficiency, the Foundation for

Growing Investments in AGV

Tow Vehicles: The Largest Vehicle Type Segment in the Global

AGV Market

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth, while the US and

Europe Dominate AGV Market

Global Economic Outlook

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017

through 2020

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Guided Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

Amerden Inc. (USA)

Balyo, Inc. (USA)

Bastian Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA)

Jungheinrich AG (Germany)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (USA)

KION Group AG (Germany)

Dematic Group (USA)

Konecranes India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)

Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan)

Seegrid Corporation (USA)

SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH (Germany)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

Vanderlande Industries (The Netherlands)

Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Implementing High Standards of Safety at Workplaces

Favors AGV Market

Forklifts-related Accidents Raise Need for AGVs: Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Fatalities Attributed to Forklift by

Type of Accident in the US

AGVs: The Future of Manufacturing World

AGVs Assist in Enhancing Operational Efficiency of Factories

AGV Systems Promise to Transform the Logistics Marketplace

AGVs Transforming Intralogistic Processes in Factory Automation

Space

Rapidly Growing Logistics Industry Presents Favorable Outlook

for AGVs Market

Global Logistics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

AGVs Offer Significant Benefits for Warehousing Operations

With Global E-Commerce Sales Skyrocketing, Emergence of E-

Commerce Warehouses and Need to Automate Supply Chain Spurs

Investments into AGVs

Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap

for AGVs Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

in $ Billion for 2019E

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling

Processes Fuel AGVs Market Growth

AGVs Emerge as Important Constituents of Industry 4.0

Revolution and Shift towards Smart Manufacturing Facilities

As Industry 4.0 and Logistics 4.0 Come Together, AGVs to Play

an Even Greater Role

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

AGV System in Healthcare Settings: An Area of Growth

AGVs Increase Productivity in Maritime Industry

Automotive Industry: A Major End-Use Market for AGVs

Enabling Flexible and Efficient Production Operations:

A Significant Advantage of AGVs in Automotive Industry

Navigation Technologies for AGVs in Automotive Assembly Lines

Automotive Companies Take the Lead in Automation of Automated

Guided Vehicles

Increase in Automobile Production: An Opportunity for AGVs Market

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

AGVs Adoption in Food & Beverage Manufacturing Bolstered by

Flexibility, Scalability and Safety Advantages and Ability to

Address Labor Shortage

Top Reasons for Adoption of AGVs in Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,

2016, 2018 and 2020

Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018,

2020 & 2022

Charging of Battery-Operated AGVs Becomes a Challenge for

Warehouses

With Electrically-driven AGVs Becoming Integral to Logistics

Applications, Need for Sophisticated Charging Systems Gains

Prominence

Growing Significance of AGVs in Process Automation Gives Rise

to Safety Concerns

Emergence of Advanced Navigation Systems to Result in Greater

Scalability and Flexibility of AGVs

Advances in Motion Control Technology to Play a Critical Role

in Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Footprint of AGVs

New Technologies with Tremendous Potential for AGVs Market

AGVs to Benefit from the Increasing Implementation of AI in

Factories

Smart Technologies such as AI, IoT and Machine Learning Foster

Development of Faster and Smarter AGVs

AGVs Address the Needs of SMEs

Issues Related to the Use of AGVs for Material Handling

Applications

Autonomous Vehicles: The Ultimate Future of Material Handling

Automation

Innovations & Advancements

Numerous Benefits Provided by AGVs to Drive their Adoption

ILIAD Project Seeks to Integrate Artificial Intelligence into

Autonomous Forklifts

ASTI and 5TONIC Team Up to Research on Application of 5G

Technology to AGVs

Rocla Develops New AGV Solution, Rocla ART, for Warehousing

Operations

Mecfor Unveils AGV Prototype for Use in Aluminum Smelters



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

